    'Alive because of Apple Watch': Indian teen survives using call feature in his watch; Tim Cook reacts

    Apple CEO Tim Cook has written to a 17-year-old boy from Maharashtra whose life has been saved by Apple Watch. “I’m so glad you are on the road to recovery. It sounds like a terrible accident," Cook wrote in an email.

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    A 17-year-old kid from Maharashtra whose life was saved by an Apple Watch received a letter from Apple CEO Tim Cook. According to media reports, a medical student from Raigad who fell in a canyon while hiking with his buddies at Visapur Fort in Lonavala was wearing an Apple Watch Series 7 at the time. Mehta fractured both of his ankles and was unable to walk, but he was saved by a tree and a stone. His buddies were unable to locate him after he fell 130 metres into a valley. He wished he had his iPhone 13, but they were only travelling with one rucksack, in which everyone stored their phones, so he couldn't contact and request help.

    Fortunately, Mehta had a Jio-connected Apple Watch Series 7 (Cellular) with her at the moment of the incident. The young kid, who had good judgement, called his family using the Apple Watch's call feature and informed them about where he was so they could call the police. The medical student was transported to a nearby hospital in Lonavala before being sent to an orthopaedic facility in Pune.

     “Both my legs were swollen so the surgeon couldn't perform the surgery. It took about 5 days for doctors to perform the surgery, on 16th July 2022," Mehta said to the media. “I think I'm alive because of the Cellular Apple Watch model I own.” he further added.

    After the incident, Mehta expressed his appreciation for his Apple Watch in an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook, explaining how the wristwatch had saved his life. Cook responded to his email. "I'm so happy you're making progress toward healing. A dreadful accident seems to have occurred. We really appreciate you sharing your experience with us. I hope you heal fully and quickly," Cook wrote to Mehta in an email.

    In recent years, the Apple Watch has proven to be a life-saving tool, and there are thousands of accounts from all over the world in which the user's life was saved thanks to the wristwatch.

