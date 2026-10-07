The platform will also introduce a feature called 'Shop the Look'. It will allow users to interact with curated looks displayed on their television screens and purchase products through integrated retail partners.

The feature is intended to make shopping more visual. Users will be able to explore a complete look rather than search for individual products separately, with the option to find items featured in the displayed content.

Another part of the experience will involve high-definition lifestyle content and AI-powered visualisations. The platform will use its technology to offer contextual lifestyle simulations and try-on visualisations across relevant categories.

These features could help users explore how products fit into different styles or lifestyle settings before deciding what to buy. However, the announcement does not provide detailed information about the availability of individual visualisation tools or the exact steps required to complete purchases through a television.

The combination of curated content, interactive visuals and shopping links is central to Glance's plan to make television screens more useful beyond traditional viewing.

What Google And Glance Said About The Partnership

Naveen Tewari, founder and chief executive officer of InMobi and Glance, said the partnership would help move television screens beyond their conventional role.

“We are moving beyond the era of the ‘dormant’ screen,” Tewari said.

He added that combining Google's Android TV ecosystem with Glance's AI-first commerce models would create a living-room experience where inspiration could lead to shopping.

“Whether it's fashion, home décor, or travel, we're making shopping and discovery seamless, immersive, and interactive,” he said.

The partnership brings together Google's television platform and Glance's focus on AI-powered content discovery and commerce. While Android TV provides the distribution platform, Glance will contribute the ambient-screen experience and its shopping-related features.