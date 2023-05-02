Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Sreenivas Bellamkonda dating Rashmika Mandanna? Here's what actor said

    Following several sightings of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Rashmika Mandanna together at the Mumbai airport, there were rumours that the two were dating.
     

    Is Sreenivas Bellamkonda dating Rashmika Mandanna? Here's what actor said
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 2, 2023, 5:23 PM IST

    Sreenivas Bellamkonda, a well-known Telugu actor, finally addressed the reports that he and Rashmika Mandanna are dating. Relationship allegations began circulating when Rashmika and the Chatrapati actor were seen together at the Mumbai airport. The sighting sparked allegations about Rashmika dating Sreenivas and the breakup of her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda.

    Rashmika has not yet addressed the speculations of their separation, but Sreenivas has now said they are not dating. The Telugu actor admitted, "I don't know how it came; I think it's baseless because we were just good friends and we bumped (into each other at the airport)," in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. We both hail from Hyderabad and often cross paths since we frequently visit Mumbai. However, the paparazzi have only occasionally spotted us leaving the airport. That's all there is.

    Sreenivas Bellamkonda would be visible in Chatrapati while still working. On Tuesday, the teaser was made public in Mumbai. Sreenivas said in a press release, "Chatrapathi is an essential film to me in many ways. This partnership is even more significant because VV Vinayak directed my Bollywood and Telugu debut. Chatrapathi satisfies all the requirements for a mainstream potboiler, and we are eager to release it to audiences.

    The film is directed by VV Vinayak and written by legendary writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, whose noteworthy credits include RRR, the Baahubali series, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It has been shot on a grand scale. Nushrratt Bharuccha also has a lead role in the movie.

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 5:23 PM IST
