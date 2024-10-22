Is Salman Khan delaying Sikandar due to Lawrence Bishnoi death threats? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan is delaying the shooting of "Sikandar" due to ongoing death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. His safety and well-being are the top priorities during this challenging time.

Salman Khan’s career is facing significant turbulence due to ongoing security threats linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Recently, the actor appeared visibly shaken during the Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, grappling with the emotional impact of these threats and the recent death of political leader Baba Siddique, who was tragically murdered.

Reports indicate that Salman’s distress has led filmmaker Rohit Shetty to shelve plans for his cameo as Chulbul Pandey in "Singham Again." Furthermore, the shooting schedule for his upcoming film "Sikandar" has also been put on hold. Sources close to Salman revealed that he is intentionally scaling back his work commitments to prioritize his safety. "It's no longer just about security measures; he needs to lay low," a close friend told Times Now.

The insider elaborated that the intricate action sequences required for "Sikandar" demand Salman’s complete focus, which is currently unfeasible given the circumstances. “The priority is Salman’s safety and that of his family. There can be no compromises,” the source emphasized.

"Sikandar," directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is slated for release on Eid 2025. The film has already begun shooting, with Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. However, production has faced delays, exacerbated by reports of Salman sustaining rib injuries on set.

With the recent escalation of threats following Siddique’s murder, Salman’s security has been significantly heightened. As he navigates this challenging period, both fans and industry colleagues are rallying for his safety and well-being, hoping for a swift resolution to this distressing situation.

