    Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali alleges shocking claims about him, Bishnoi community: 'He told me...'

    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

    Amidst the death threats Salman Khan is receiving from Lawrence Bishnoi's group, the actor's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has made a new allegation regarding him. Somy stated that she talked to Salman about the Blackbuck Killing Case at the time it happened and provided details of their conversation. According to Somy, Salman was unaware of the blackbuck's cultural significance in the Bishnoi community. She further said that Salman had stopped her from going hunting that day because he thought she was chasing the prey away.

    Talking to India Today, Somy said, "Why should he apologize for something he didn’t know about? That’s like doing something inadvertently, unintentionally and being forced to apologise for it. It makes no sense. It’s not about ego. People say that he is very arrogant and he has a reputation. I have nothing to do with him or his family today. I just don’t want anyone murdered, in Bollywood or Hollywood. Violence is never the answer."

    “The Bishnoi community needs to understand that Salman didn’t know. He told me that he had no idea. It’s absurd," said Somy sharing the details about the chat she had with Salman after the hunt. 

    Recalling the incident, she said, “I can assure you that Salman didn’t know the Bishnoi community worships blackbucks. I have been hunting with Salman many times during outdoor shooting. During the 1998 shooting, he didn’t take me because he said ‘you prey out loud on purpose and animals start running away’. I don’t like hunting as a sport. One time I didn’t go, he ended up catching the animal."

    Somy continued, saying she still hoped to speak with Lawrence Bishnoi to gain insight into his perspective. She also mentioned that she would try to get an interview with him when she visits India in November.

    Despite her worry for her ex-boyfriend and his family, Somy reiterated that she is not involved with him. She said, “I am anti-death penalty and anti-murder. I am as concerned about Salman as I am about a man walking down the street or my neighbor. I do not want to have a conversation, do not have feelings for Salman. I do not care about him, I don’t want to reunite with him. I don’t want any publicity from him. I don’t want his money. I have my own money. The last time I spoke to Salman was in 2012. I haven’t spoken to him in years. The only thing I want is not for anyone to be murdered."

