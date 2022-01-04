Is Ranveer Singh in ‘The Wheel of Time’? Watch this NOW

Ranveer Singh announced his foray into the OTT space. He will be seen in Amazon Prime's fantasy web series, The Wheel of Time

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is now in Amazon Prime's fantasy web series, The Wheel of Time. Yes, the actor has finally entered the OTT space. Ranveer will be seen as a knight in shining armour in the web series, The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel of Time is a fantasy series that had been the talk of the town before and opened to rave reviews. From having a gripping storyline to having an ensemble and stellar cast. The series is based on Robert Jordan's novel series of the same name.

It’s been announced that Amazon has delayed The Wheel Of Time Season 2’s release date because of their upcoming Lord Of The Ring series. The second season of the web show, The Wheel Of Time, is already filming. According to reports, the makers are now working on editing the first few episodes of Season 2. This means that Season 2 is somewhat soon.

Amazon’s is all set for their next big show, which is the Lord Of The Rings show is going to be a giant hit for the streaming platform. It was a significant deal when Amazon got the ownership of the franchise.

The 83 star Ranveer Singh has expressed his adoration for the show by reimagining and going to great lengths to morph himself as Lan-veer from the show, which Rafe Judkins has developed. On the work front, Ranveer will be next star in Bollywood films Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani.

