Despite sloppy show in India, Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ hits a six at US box office

The Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer film has beaten Keanu Reeves’s ‘The Matrix resurrections’ at per theatre average in North America. The film has been received well in the UK market as well.

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 may have failed to show its magic in India, compared to the kind of expectations that the movie buffs had with the film. The unexpected collection has damped the mood of the multiple producers who backed the film. However, there is some relief for the makers, as the movie continues to score big in the international market.

Kabir Khan directorial has entered the second week of its release. If the overseas business is taken into consideration, the movie has been running successfully in the overseas market.

The film has usefully registered itself in the top 10 ranking in major global markets in the first week of its release. The movie, which is based on India’s historic cricket win of 1983, was ranked ninth in North America, seventh in the United Kingdom and second in Australia and New Zealand.

The film has collected US$ 5,870 (Rs 4,36,500) per theatre average at North America’s box office. It is the third-highest average of a film there, the first two being Spider: Man No Way Home and Sing 2, respectively. It has beaten films like The Matrix Resurrections, The King's Man, American Dog and West Side Story.

The word of mouth for this Ranveer Singh film, in which he plays the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, has been excellent which led to a demand to increase the number of runs being run in the theatres. The film collected over US$3 million (Rs 22,30,86,000) in the United States of America till the second week of its release. Not just that, but the movie also continues to be at number 12, as it enters the third week. In the United Kingdom, 83 has so far made a business of Rs 1,13,000, which again is the third highest grosser, similar to the US market.