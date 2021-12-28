83 vs Pushpa vs Spider-Man: Which will be the highest-grossing film of 2021? Read Details

We are in the last week of 2021 and counting final days. A few big movies were released in theatres this year, so let's see who can win or be the biggest grosser of 2021.



December, we saw a few big-budget films released from various film industries like Bollywood to Tollywood to Hollywood. As we are in the final days of 2021, let us know who will become the biggest grosser of the year. Here we have some details that she show us who will be the winner.

Hollywood film Spider-Man: No Way Home featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya was released in India on December 16 since then, and the movie earned more than Rs. 223 crore. That puts Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie close to India's 20 biggest movies of all time. Also Read: Why are Spider-Man fans upset with Kim Kardashian? SKIMS founder broke basic rule leaving Marvel fans enraged

Now, coming to Indian films, Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, which was released on December 17 across all Indian languages, has crossed Rs. 217 crores at box-office in just 11 days. Sukumar directs the film. Although the film attracted a few controversies with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song 'oo antava', the film maintains the pace.



Talking about Kabir Khan's '83, starring actor Ranveer Singh in the lead, saw a drop in collections on Day 4. 83 was released on December 24 across more than 3,000 screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. According to boxofficeindia.com the film dropped 40% in collections, the film still managed to sail past Rs 51.41 crore.