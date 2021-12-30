  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 83: 5 reasons why film failed to show any magic at box office

    First Published Dec 30, 2021, 7:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kabir Khan’s 83 film was one of the most anticipated films of this year. However, the movie has failed to show any magic at the box office. Here are five reasons we think are the reason behind the film’s poor performance.

    Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone 83 5 reasons why film failed to show any magic at box office drb

    Image: Movie stills

    Ranveer Singh’s sports drama ‘83’ had a thunderous opening on the day of its release. Based on the historic win of India’s cricket team at the 1983 world cup, this Kabir Khan directorial was one of the most awaited films of this year. The film was released last week on December 24, but it has barely shown any magic on the box office in terms of its collection. In fact, there are reports that the actor may take a pay cut in his pending fees since the film under-performed, contrary to the expectations of the film’s producers. Here are five reasons that we think may have been responsible for being the not-so-great show of this film.

    Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone 83 5 reasons why film failed to show any magic at box office drb

    Image: Movie stills

    Ticket pricing at the higher side: It is reported that the pricing for Ranveer Singh’s 83 was kept at a higher side. Contrary to other films, 83 was priced at Rs 300 to Rs 500, based on 2D and 3D versions, reportedly. This high-ticket price failed to attract the audience, and possibly is one of the reasons why the film underperformed.

    ALSO READ: Here's what Rajnikanth said after watching Ranveer Singh's 83; read his review

    Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone 83 5 reasons why film failed to show any magic at box office drb

    Image: Movie stills

    Film’s budget surpassed that of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: Kabir Khan directorial film was made on a massive budget of Rs 270 crores, reportedly. This huge budget of the film has also surpassed the budget on which SS Rajamouli’s film ‘Baahubali’ starring Prabhas, was made. 83 did not have one but multiple producers backed the film, and this underperformance may have hurt them a lot.

    Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone 83 5 reasons why film failed to show any magic at box office drb

    Image: Movie stills

    Spider-Man: No Way Home, Pushpa: The Rise were better competitors: A week before 83’s release, two big movies were released. While Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was released on December 16 in India, Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ hit the theatres on December 17. Both the films received thunderous reviews and collections. Despite a week’s difference, the two films overpowered Ranveer Singh’s 83. Spider-Man, in fact, has become the first film since the pandemic to cross the $1 billion mark at the international box office.

    ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s mom poses with 1983’s ‘real’ world cup, actor shares picture of his ‘Mumma’

    Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone 83 5 reasons why film failed to show any magic at box office drb

    Image: Movie stills

    Not may have appealed with something new: It is no secret that 83 is based on the moment when India lifted the cricket world cup for the very first time in 1983. The team was being led by former cricketer, Kapil Dev. This historic win of the Indian cricketers is known to most people. Therefore, it can be assumed that there is nothing new that the film may have offered to people as to what they already know.

    Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone 83 5 reasons why film failed to show any magic at box office drb

    Image: Movie stills

    Omicron threat: India is looking at a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, especially in the last week. The new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, has also become a major cause of concern as the cases are on a high. The fear of Covid-19 could be another reason why people may have refrained from visiting the theatres.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan to return as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 4 Tigmanshu Dhulia script to be ready by 2022 drb

    Salman Khan to return as 'Chulbul Pandey' in Dabangg 4; Tigmanshu Dhulia’s script to be ready by 2022

    Rashmika Mandanna completes five years in the industry, check her post SCJ

    Rashmika Mandanna completes five years in the industry, check her post

    Singer Manmeet Singh Gupta converses about his source of inspiration - vpn

    Singer Manmeet Singh Gupta converses about his source of inspiration

    Vamika with mom Anushka Sharma, cheers for daddy Virat Kohli from the stands; see pic drb

    Vamika with mom Anushka Sharma, cheers for daddy Virat Kohli from the stands; see pic

    Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar write negative about his rumoured girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash? SCJ

    Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar write negative about his rumoured girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash?

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Virat Kohli recognises Mohammed Shami among the best 3 seamers in the world currently-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli recognises Mohammed Shami among 'the best 3 seamers in the world currently'

    Shraddha Arya wears black bikini, red chooda as she vacations with husband in Maldives [Photos] SCJ

    Shraddha Arya wears black bikini, red chooda as she vacations with husband in Maldives [Photos]

    Salman Khan to return as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 4 Tigmanshu Dhulia script to be ready by 2022 drb

    Salman Khan to return as 'Chulbul Pandey' in Dabangg 4; Tigmanshu Dhulia’s script to be ready by 2022

    Rashmika Mandanna completes five years in the industry, check her post SCJ

    Rashmika Mandanna completes five years in the industry, check her post

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Kohli and co finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: India finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon
    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 44): Liston Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44): Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

    Video Icon