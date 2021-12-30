Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 83: 5 reasons why film failed to show any magic at box office

Kabir Khan’s 83 film was one of the most anticipated films of this year. However, the movie has failed to show any magic at the box office. Here are five reasons we think are the reason behind the film’s poor performance.

Ranveer Singh’s sports drama ‘83’ had a thunderous opening on the day of its release. Based on the historic win of India’s cricket team at the 1983 world cup, this Kabir Khan directorial was one of the most awaited films of this year. The film was released last week on December 24, but it has barely shown any magic on the box office in terms of its collection. In fact, there are reports that the actor may take a pay cut in his pending fees since the film under-performed, contrary to the expectations of the film’s producers. Here are five reasons that we think may have been responsible for being the not-so-great show of this film.

Ticket pricing at the higher side: It is reported that the pricing for Ranveer Singh’s 83 was kept at a higher side. Contrary to other films, 83 was priced at Rs 300 to Rs 500, based on 2D and 3D versions, reportedly. This high-ticket price failed to attract the audience, and possibly is one of the reasons why the film underperformed. ALSO READ: Here's what Rajnikanth said after watching Ranveer Singh's 83; read his review

Film’s budget surpassed that of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: Kabir Khan directorial film was made on a massive budget of Rs 270 crores, reportedly. This huge budget of the film has also surpassed the budget on which SS Rajamouli’s film ‘Baahubali’ starring Prabhas, was made. 83 did not have one but multiple producers backed the film, and this underperformance may have hurt them a lot.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Pushpa: The Rise were better competitors: A week before 83’s release, two big movies were released. While Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was released on December 16 in India, Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ hit the theatres on December 17. Both the films received thunderous reviews and collections. Despite a week’s difference, the two films overpowered Ranveer Singh’s 83. Spider-Man, in fact, has become the first film since the pandemic to cross the $1 billion mark at the international box office. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s mom poses with 1983’s ‘real’ world cup, actor shares picture of his ‘Mumma’

Not may have appealed with something new: It is no secret that 83 is based on the moment when India lifted the cricket world cup for the very first time in 1983. The team was being led by former cricketer, Kapil Dev. This historic win of the Indian cricketers is known to most people. Therefore, it can be assumed that there is nothing new that the film may have offered to people as to what they already know.

