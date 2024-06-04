Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband spotted with 'Monkey Man' star

    Shobita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya may be seen enjoying a wine-tasting adventure in a photo circulating on Reddit. One user on Reddit wrote, “Saw her yesterday at a forest festival in Amsterdam. Happy and high.” 

    Shobita Dhulipala and her reported boyfriend, Naga Chaitanya, are back in the spotlight, this time for a gorgeous European vacation. Although they have not publicly declared their relationship, the couple frequently ignites dating suspicions with their abroad adventures. The newest buzz stems from a viral photo of Shobita and Naga enjoying a wine tasting session in Europe. Shobita and Naga may be seen savouring the experience. The photograph is becoming popular on social media. 

    One user on Reddit wrote, “Saw her yesterday at a forest festival in Amsterdam. Happy and high.” Another wrote, “They got close and are ‘close’ friends I guess.”

    Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita spotted in Europe at a wine tasting few days ago 🍷👀
    byu/Eternal-Wisdom-9999 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    After Naga Chaitanya divorced from his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, speculations about the two dating began to circulate. The pair married in 2017, after dating for more than two years. They announced their separation in a joint statement but did not specify the cause for the breakup. In November 2022, a picture of Naga Chaitanya with chef Surender Mohan appeared online. The photograph was apparently shot in London. People who saw the snapshot noticed that the woman in the background looked to be Sobhita. Despite the speculations, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have neither confirmed or denied their connection.

    Earlier in April, some suspected that they were dating when Sobhita or Naga Chaitanya posted images from a forest tour. The followers were quick to point out that the photographs, which were posted only one day apart, were from the same place, fueling speculation that they were on vacation together.

    A source close to the pair previously told Hindustan Times that the couple is in a stable relationship, but they avoid making it public because they "don't want to divert attention from their professional work to their personal space." 

