Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman's awkward fielding sparks injury scare for Pakistan (WATCH)

Another injury scare might have sent a panic to Pakistan management as the team suffered a massive blow with Saim Ayub being ruled of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman gave an injury scare to team management during the Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The incident took place in the first over of the match after Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan opted to bowl first against New Zealand. As expected, speedster Shaheen Afridi opened the bowling for the hosts and Kiwis opener Will Young hit the ball towards the cover region. Fakhar Zaman ran from the mid off and chased the ball, successfully preventing it going for a boundary.

However, Zaman’s fielding effort ended up injuring himself. As soon as Fakhar Zaman stopped the ball from going towards the boundary rope, he stood there for a while before he sat near the advertisement board by clutching his back. He was even spotted gripping his ankle. The physios immediately attended to him and walked off the field, with Kamran Ghulam coming in as a substitute player. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Pakistan has already been hit with a massive blow as rising opener Saim Ayub was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to ankle injury he sustained during the second Test against South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town last month. Another injury scare might have sent panic to Pakistan management as they cannot afford to lose another player to injury amid their campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Interestingly, Fakhar Zaman was added to the squad as a replacement for Saim Ayub for the Champions Trophy 2025. Zaman was in good form in the ODI tri-series, where he amassed 135 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 45 in matches. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf managed to get in fine form for the Champions Trophy after he was ruled out of the ODI tri-series after he suffered muscular pain on lower chest.

Will Young anchors New Zealand batting against Pakistan

After New Zealand was put to bat first by Pakistan, the openers Will Young and Devon Conway provided a good start to Kiwis’ innings until the latter was dismissed for 10 runs at 39/1. Thereafter, Young was joined by Kane Williamson at the crease to carry on New Zealand’s batting.

However, Williamson departed early after he was dismissed for 1 at 40/2. Then, Daryll Mitchell strolled out to bat to join Will Young at the crease. The pair was looking to form a good partnership until Daryll’s stay at the crease was ended after he was dismissed for 10 at 73/3. Thereafter, Young and Tom Latham carried on New Zealand’s innings and took the team past the 100-run mark in the 23rd over.

Will Young has been leading New Zealand’s batting after three wickets and completed 50 in 56 balls. At the time of publishing, Young was batting on 87 off 92 balls and nearing his 4th ODI century.

