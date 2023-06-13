Is Kangana Ranaut getting married? Watch this NOW

According to rumours, the leading lady of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, is getting married! Is this true? Who is the lucky one? When is the wedding taking place? Watch this video to find out more!

Kangana Ranaut started working on her next project shortly after finishing her directorial debut, Emergency, in which she plays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana, who is presently filming her forthcoming Tamil film, Chandramukhi 2, co-starring Raghava Lawrence, has confirmed the release date for her first production.

Kangana stated on her social media accounts that Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 23, 2023. She produced the film with her company, Manikarnika Films.

Tiku Weds Sheru, directed by Sai Kabir, also features Khushi Bhardwaj. It's worth mentioning that Kangana Ranaut's next film, Emergency, was also produced by the same company. Stay tuned for additional information.

Kangana Ranaut getting married?

Some paparazzi recently stated that Kangana Ranaut's workplace, Manikarnika Films, in a Mumbai suburb, was all decked up - marigold flowers and glittering lights, ready for some celebrations. The skilled actress was also spotted engaging with media members, handing them invitation cards. When the paparazzi questioned her about the occasion, she remained tight-lipped, only saying she was excited to share some khush khabar!

Is this video a part of Tiku Weds Sheru's movie promotions or something else?

Kangana is all set for her next movie:

Kangana is seen undergoing rigorous gym sessions in a new video she posted on Instagram Tuesday morning. In the video, she wears black sportswear for the exercise, and her trainer cheers her on. Sharing the video, she wrote, “After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film.”

Kangana gained weight for the biopic Thalaivi, in which she played the older version of later actor-politician Jayalalithaa. Kangana performed the major role in the film, which depicted the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Kangana gained 20-25 kg for the part and then dropped the weight to return to shape.

Kangana, who was most recently seen in the spy-action film Dhaakad, has a busy schedule ahead of her. She possesses Tejas, in which she is a fighter pilot for the Indian military.