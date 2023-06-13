Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anusha Dandekar opens up on her 'lump removal surgery' in ovary; Know details

    Taking to her official Instagram handle, renowned MTV VJ and actress Anusha Dandekar opened up on the painful 'lump removal surgery' in the ovary. She also gave an insight on the same. Know more details about her surgery here.

    Anusha Dandekar opens up on her 'lump removal surgery' in ovary; Know details vma
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    Model actor Anusha Dandekar, on Monday, informed fans that she underwent surgery for lumps removal in her ovary. Sharing her health update on social media, she called the recovery process ‘pretty intense’. Anusha also urged all girls to have a constant, yearly checkups with their gynaecologist.

    Which is for their own health and safety. Giving her speedy recovery wishes, the prominent Indian TV actress Jennifer Winget and Rhea Chakraborty also checked in on her and gave her all their love and recovery wishes.

    Taking to her Instagram handle, Anusha shared her makeup-free selfie and penned a lengthy note about her health. She wrote, "Just popping in to say hello. Quick story: I had surgery for a lump in my ovary. The recovery has been pretty intense. But, I am lucky all was okay. Found a few more lumps while they were there. Again super lucky everything Is great now. I just wanted to tell all the girls that are here reading THIS. Make sure you visit a gynaecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety. I have been doing that since I was 17. That is how I can be so grateful I am recovering well today."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

    She added, "I still have a few weeks of full recovery ahead of me. But it felt so good to walk outside today! Grateful beyond."Anusha also thanked her incredible team of doctors and fans for their wishes. The model ended her note by saying, "Still have a few weeks of full recovery ahead of me. But it felt so good to walk outside today! Grateful beyond." Reacting to her post, her friend Jennifer Winget commented, "Sending lots of love baby," and added red heart emoticons. Rhea Chakraborty dropped heart emoticons. Shamita Shetty said, "Get well soon darling."

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 1:28 PM IST
