BTS 10th Anniversary: V shares unseen goofy videos of band members with ARMY (WATCH)

BTS members V and Suga express their gratitude to fans on their 10th anniversary by gifting the ARMY with delightful footage of the band members. By Mahalekshmi

BTS celebrates their 10th anniversary this year. As the band has been on break, nothing would cheer the army more than moments of the members together. And the Bangtan boys are well aware of this too.

BTS member Kim Taehyung, or popularly known as V, is known for his loving and playful personality. Expressing his love and gratitude to the ARMY, he took to social media, sharing some unseen goofy videos of the bandmates. The videos were featured on his Instagram story. These clips showed fans a glimpse of the serenity of the members enjoying simple moments together.

Be it that they were sharing a meal or rehearsing their upcoming performance in their dance studios. Alongside these endearing moments, TaeTae also shared many hilarious videos that will leave the fans in tears and with an aching stomach. The excitement that oozed in these videos fueled as a reminder of the bond between the BTS members and the relationship that they have fostered over the years.

The singer also took a moment to look back upon on their incredible journey. Emoting the same, he took to his Instagram story to write, “It has been 10 years already since we debuted." He expressed his sincere and heartfelt gratitude for the memories they have built together and will forever cherish with their loyal fanbase. V added, “Thanks for the nice memories ARMYs. So thankful, and you make us strong. In the future, take care of yourself. Wish you only happy days."

V concluded his message by saying, “There are too many videos, so I will release them again on the 20th anniversary." This promise is sure to keep the fans running until next time. It will keep the excitement alive for the ARMYs across the world, who eagerly await more of these moments and the return of their favourite idols.

To add to the celebration, BTS member Min Yoongi, aka Suga, also shared a picture on his social media, reminiscing the emotions of the anniversary and showing gratitude to fans. He shared a picture of the BTS members taking a bow at the end of a mesmerizing performance on stage. Captioning the photo, Suga penned the words, “Take Two" and expressed his undying devotion to the journey, saying, “Thank you everyone, and I love you!"