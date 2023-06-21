Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Drew Barrymore taking 'break' from social media? Know details

    The globally acclaimed and Emmy-award-nominated Hollywood star and businesswoman, who is known for brilliant performances in Hollywood movies like Charlie's Angels, Never Been Kissed, 50 First Dates, Poison Ivy, and so on, Drew Barrymore's recent post points at the star taking a break from social media.

    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

    Drew Barrymore, the acclaimed Hollywood star, is also shining in her role as a TV show host. The Ever After - A Cinderella Story actress, who wrapped up the shooting third season of The Drew Barrymore Show, is now enjoying her summer break. As per the latest updates, the celebrated actress is already planning to go on a social media detox mode until the fourth season of her show goes on the floor in the fall. Drew Barrymore is taking a social media break and going into a complete detox mode till the moment her show's season 4 comes out in the fall of this year.

    Drew Barrymore is a globally prominent Hollywood actress, producer, talk show host, author and businesswoman who has received many awards and nominations in her illustrious career spanning more than three decades in Hollywood.

    Why is Drew Barrymore taking a break from social media?

    The Blended actress recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a long heartfelt caption post, announcing that she is taking a 'break' from social media. 

    The emotionally moving caption penned by Drew read, "Last carousel for the summer. I want to thank everyone for making this feed such a loving place. It is a safe space like on the show, very humorous and kind. The two favourite things in this life. I am going to take a social media break for the summer."

    The Miss You Already fame-noted Hollywood superstar also adds, "I used to do it all the time. And it’s so healthy for the soul. I’m going to go on some adventures. See what I find. No matter what I discover and stumble upon in this world. I do love sharing it. And I feel so lucky that we all can be connected."

    She also thanked all her fans and wrote, "Thank you to anyone who gives me space in their field. Ok. Now go out and have the summer of your life. I will be working on the next issue of @drewmagazine. I will see you in the fall for @thedrewbarrymoreshow season 4!!!!!!!!!!!!!!." Besides, Drew also shared a slew of pictures and memes along with her long note. She also shared a handwritten note that reads: "It's ok to disconnect for a while."

