Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning REVIEWS: Here's how critics react to Tom Cruise’s latest film; READ HERE!

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt with the premier of Mission Impossible 7 in Rome. With much anticipation around the release, the film is certain to gather audience as the first reviews from critics are in. Check out what they have to say. By Mahalekshmi

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning is one of the year's most anticipated movies. The return of Tom Cruise is something that the fans have been eagerly waiting for and with the world premiere taking place in Rome today, fans have sprung to their feet in excitement. Cruise has cleverly planned the series of events as the critics have put out their initial reviews and reaction, which will aid in dragging the fans to the theatres. And they will, as critics have done nothing but gush over the film. Being the longest film in the franchise, first viewers have put out great remarks, applauding heavily on the commendable work.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 Premiere

MI7 is the first part of the last installation in the Mission Impossible franchise. Tom Cruise returns as the lead spy of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), Ethan Hunt. Directed by Chris McQuarrie and produced under Paramount Pictures, the movie premiered in Rome, with a grand screening at the Auditorium della Conciliazione.

It was attended by hoards of fans, who were though, tired of the 90-minute delay as Cruise was on an impromptu call with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, cheered the cast on the red carpet. The movie is locally distributed by Eagle Pictures, with a significant part of the movie being filmed in Italy.

The Cast is back… and some more

Cruise as Hunt is back along with his brilliant team which includes Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunne and Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell. Returning from previous appearances are also Venessa Kirby and Henry Czerny.

But we have a plethora of new additions to the cast, and as per reports they are brilliant, especially Hayley Atwell. With her are Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales, and Charles Parnell.

Critics’ Reviews are out!

This will be a relief to fans as there have been only great statements being put out by critics who attended the screening. Tom Cruise has once again conquered critics as his film has been termed to be ‘impeccably made’ and an ‘exhilarating’ action film. Cruise managed to keep Hollywood on its toes post the Covid pandemic with his blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick. He is now back with yet another blockbuster, judging by the comments of critics.

#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is another winner for the franchise. Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the… pic.twitter.com/yAX0eJ1t1t — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 19, 2023

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE works as Christopher McQuarrie’s ambitious examination of/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we might be on. (He doesn’t like it) With the inherent nature of being “part one” (said that a lot lately), not as satisfying as FALLOUT — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2023

After the insanity of the last few films, #MissionImpossible7 has a tremendous amount to live up to, but one thing I’ll say now in quick reaction format: it does the best job yet of recent “part 1 of 2!!” features in feeling like its own film while setting up for the next half. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 19, 2023

#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning is incredible. The fastest 2 hr 30 min movie I’ve seen in a long time. One of the best films I’ve seen this year and @TomCruise has done it again. Demands to be seen on the biggest screen. Cannot recommend this movie enough. pic.twitter.com/GOB1WyX2Mi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 19, 2023

About the Movie

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning was shot with a magnificent budget of $290 million dollars, and rightly so, with the film promising to offer much to the audience. The film's IMDB profile has listed several locations where they shot, including places in Norway, Italy, and the UAE. There also mentions of a few places in the UK.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning is all set for its release next month, with the Indian audience welcoming it on the big screen on July 12.