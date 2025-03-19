Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here’s what Punjab singer has to say

Read Full Article



The speculation began after an online post claimed that Diljit and Taylor were spotted together at the Cactus Club Cafe in Vancouver. According to the unverified reports, multiple sources saw them sharing laughter and even being "touch touch." This news came shortly after reports that Taylor had ended her relationship with Matty Healy, adding fuel to the fire.

Also read: Jaya Bachchan’s reluctance to Silsila: Love, rivalry and Bollywood's iconic love triangle

Diljit's Witty Response to the Speculations

As the rumors gained traction, Diljit took to X (formerly Twitter) with a lighthearted response. Reacting to the viral post, he wrote in Punjabi, "Yaar, privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa" (meaning, "There is such a thing as privacy"). His tweet left fans in splits, with some misinterpreting his sarcasm as confirmation of the rumors. However, Diljit soon deleted the tweet, and the speculation gradually faded.

Diljit’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Diljit Dosanjh has a packed schedule. He is gearing up for the release of Sardaar Ji 3, a Punjabi horror-comedy set to hit theaters on June 27. Additionally, he will be sharing the screen with Sunny Deol, Ahaan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan in Border 2. Fans will also see him in No Entry 2, produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee, starring alongside Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Also read: Donna Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s iHeartRadio Music Awards victory with loving post

Apart from these films, Diljit is part of a project tentatively titled Punjab 95, which is reportedly based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

While the dating rumors with Taylor Swift may have stirred curiosity, Diljit’s witty response and subsequent silence made it clear that some stories are best left as mere speculation.



Latest Videos