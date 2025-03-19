user
Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here’s what Punjab singer has to say

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made headlines in 2023 when rumors surfaced about his alleged dinner date with global pop sensation Taylor Swift in Vancouver, Canada. The internet went into a frenzy, with fans speculating whether this unlikely pair was romantically linked. Some even dubbed them a "match made in heaven."
 

Srishti ms
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 6:19 PM IST


The speculation began after an online post claimed that Diljit and Taylor were spotted together at the Cactus Club Cafe in Vancouver. According to the unverified reports, multiple sources saw them sharing laughter and even being "touch touch." This news came shortly after reports that Taylor had ended her relationship with Matty Healy, adding fuel to the fire.
Diljit's Witty Response to the Speculations

As the rumors gained traction, Diljit took to X (formerly Twitter) with a lighthearted response. Reacting to the viral post, he wrote in Punjabi, "Yaar, privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa" (meaning, "There is such a thing as privacy"). His tweet left fans in splits, with some misinterpreting his sarcasm as confirmation of the rumors. However, Diljit soon deleted the tweet, and the speculation gradually faded.

Diljit’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Diljit Dosanjh has a packed schedule. He is gearing up for the release of Sardaar Ji 3, a Punjabi horror-comedy set to hit theaters on June 27. Additionally, he will be sharing the screen with Sunny Deol, Ahaan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan in Border 2. Fans will also see him in No Entry 2, produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee, starring alongside Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.
Apart from these films, Diljit is part of a project tentatively titled Punjab 95, which is reportedly based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

While the dating rumors with Taylor Swift may have stirred curiosity, Diljit’s witty response and subsequent silence made it clear that some stories are best left as mere speculation.
 

