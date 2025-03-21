Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career

Read Full Article

Maharaj actress Shalini Pandey requested people not to compare her with Alia Bhatt. Her recent appearances went viral on the internet within a short span. Paps and netizens claimed that she looked like Alia Bhatt in a few pictures. While they meant it in a positive note, they considered her looks and style to compare her with Alia Bhatt. Shalini Pandey expressed her views on this comparision and requested everyone not to compare her with Alia Bhatt. She also shared her struggles in the Industry.

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt:

Shalini Pandey spoke about Alia Bhatt saying, ''If I have to summarize my opinion on Alia Bhatt. I like her so much, I really like her. I think she is one of the really good actors and not only just as an actor. When you see her off screen, you relate to her alot.'' She further explained, ''People always call me Alia, Alia but we already have one Alia Bhatt. We don't need another Alia. Look at me like Shalini, Look at me for what I am''.

Shalini Pandey talks about her career:

She also said how she grew in life saying, '' Bombay has been a magic, It has given me my individuality, it has given me freedom. It gave me alot, much more than I could ask for. But the transition that happened from Jabalpur to Mumbai, is actully the transition I wanted in my life. I wanted to grow in my life and Mumbai gave me all the chances to it''.

She also mentioned people behind her success and stated, 'For me it not just the women, but also the men who shaped me to what I am today'. She embraces every phase of her life as a lesson to learn.

On the work front, Shalini Pandey previously appeared in a Netflix film "maharaj' along with Junaid Khan and Sharvari Wagh. She started her career with a blockbuster film 'Arjun Reddy'.Post the success of Arjun Reddy, it was difficult for Shalini to get more films. Now, she is working on a tamil film titled 'Idly Kadal'.

