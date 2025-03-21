user
user

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career

Shalini Pandey expressed her views on this comparision and requested everyone not to compare her with Alia Bhatt and revealed the reason behind the request. 

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 1:06 PM IST

Maharaj actress Shalini Pandey requested people not to compare her with Alia Bhatt. Her recent appearances went viral on the internet within a short span. Paps and netizens claimed that she looked like Alia Bhatt in a few pictures. While they meant it in a positive note, they considered her looks and style to compare her with Alia Bhatt. Shalini Pandey expressed her views on this comparision and requested everyone not to compare her with Alia Bhatt. She also shared her struggles in the Industry. 

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt:

Shalini Pandey spoke about Alia Bhatt saying, ''If I have to summarize my opinion on Alia Bhatt. I like her so much, I really like her. I think she is one of the really good actors and not only just as an actor. When you see her off screen, you relate to her alot.'' She further explained, ''People always call me Alia, Alia but we already have one Alia Bhatt. We don't need another Alia. Look at me like Shalini, Look at me for what I am''. 

ALSO READ: Shalini Pandey HOT photos: 5 Times the 'Maharaj' actress showed off her fit body

Shalini Pandey talks about her career:

She also said how she grew in life saying, '' Bombay has been a magic, It has given me my individuality, it has given me freedom. It gave me alot, much more than I could ask for. But the transition that happened from Jabalpur to Mumbai, is actully the transition I wanted in my life. I wanted to grow in my life and Mumbai gave me all the chances to it''.

She also mentioned people behind her success and stated, 'For me it not just the women, but also the men who shaped me to what I am today'. She embraces every phase of her life as a lesson to learn. 

On the work front, Shalini Pandey previously appeared in a Netflix film "maharaj' along with Junaid Khan and Sharvari Wagh. She started her career with a blockbuster film 'Arjun Reddy'.Post the success of Arjun Reddy, it was difficult for Shalini to get more films. Now, she is working on a tamil film titled 'Idly Kadal'. 

ALSO READ: Alia to Anushka: 7 Actresses who were affected by rape scene roles

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on NTI

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on

Ranbir Kapoor's shocking revelation: 'Alia is not my first wife; I want to meet my first wife' MEG

Ranbir Kapoor's shocking revelation: 'Alia is not my first wife; I want to meet my first wife'

First husband, then fashion: Shobitha Dhulipala gets trolled for copying Samantha in Vogue shoot MEG

First husband, then fashion: Shobitha Dhulipala gets trolled for copying Samantha in Vogue shoot

Comedian Samay Raina POSTPONES India tour amid growing India's Got Latent controversy; Read on NTI

Comedian Samay Raina POSTPONES India tour amid growing India’s Got Latent controversy; Read on

"Full compliance with the law...": Rana Daggubati's team amid betting app allegations ddr

Rana Daggubati breaks silence on betting app row, calls endorsement 'fully legal'

Recent Stories

IPL 2025 Virat Kohli Throwback: When RCB star set record straight on being vegetarian and NOT vegan! snt

Virat Kohli Throwback: When RCB star set record straight on being vegetarian and NOT vegan!

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push AJR

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push

TRAGIC! Passenger dies mid-flight on Air India, found dead after arrival in Lucknow dmn

TRAGIC! Passenger dies mid-flight on Air India, found dead after arrival in Lucknow

US Steel Stock Declines After-Hours On Weak Guidance, Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

US Steel Stock Declines After-Hours On Weak Guidance, Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

Knot Offshore Stock Sails Higher On Q4 Revenue Beat, Retail Feels More Bullish

Knot Offshore Stock Sails Higher On Q4 Revenue Beat, Retail Feels More Bullish

Recent Videos

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

Video Icon
L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

Video Icon
Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Video Icon
Sonia Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan & Akhilesh Yadav Attend IUML Iftar in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Sonia Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan & Akhilesh Yadav Attend IUML Iftar in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Caught Talking & Laughing During NATIONAL ANTHEM; Video Goes Viral

Nitish Kumar Caught Talking & Laughing During NATIONAL ANTHEM; Video Goes Viral

Video Icon