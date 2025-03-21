Pistachio & Walnut Shell Crafts: Kids Excel in Art Projects

Lifestyle
Instead of throwing away walnut shells, use them in children's art projects. Stick two walnut shells on top of a round cardboard. Make a reindeer by drawing eyes and a mouth on it.
Instead of throwing away pistachio shells after eating them, color them in different colors and stick them on a black sheet to create a flower design.
To make a wall hanging from pistachio shells, stick the pistachio shells on a square board like this. Also, put pistachio shells in a round circle in the middle and make droplets.
Turn the walnut shells upside down and make their eyes and mouth. Make small ears and a tail and make a cute mouse for children to play with or for a project.
Color the pistachio shells blue and give it a peacock feather design. Draw a sketch of a peacock on a sheet. Stick the pistachio shells to make its wings.
Cut out a teddy bear with the help of a cardboard. Paint it brown. To make his chubby belly, put a walnut shell in the middle and make a cute doll.
Make a sketch of a tree on a white sheet and color the pistachio shells to put colorful birds on it. Stick them on the branches of the tree. Make eyes and beak with color.
