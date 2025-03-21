Lifestyle

Pistachio & Walnut Shell Crafts: Kids Excel in Art Projects

How to use walnut shells

Instead of throwing away walnut shells, use them in children's art projects. Stick two walnut shells on top of a round cardboard. Make a reindeer by drawing eyes and a mouth on it.

Decorate with pistachio shells

Instead of throwing away pistachio shells after eating them, color them in different colors and stick them on a black sheet to create a flower design. 

Use pistachio as wall hanging

To make a wall hanging from pistachio shells, stick the pistachio shells on a square board like this. Also, put pistachio shells in a round circle in the middle and make droplets.

Make mice from walnut shells

Turn the walnut shells upside down and make their eyes and mouth. Make small ears and a tail and make a cute mouse for children to play with or for a project.

Make a peacock from pistachio shells

Color the pistachio shells blue and give it a peacock feather design. Draw a sketch of a peacock on a sheet.  Stick the pistachio shells to make its wings.

Make a teddy bear from walnut shells

Cut out a teddy bear with the help of a cardboard. Paint it brown. To make his chubby belly, put a walnut shell in the middle and make a cute doll.

Make a bird from pistachio shells

Make a sketch of a tree on a white sheet and color the pistachio shells to put colorful birds on it. Stick them on the branches of the tree. Make eyes and beak with color. 

