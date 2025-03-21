user
Ranbir Kapoor's shocking revelation: 'Alia is not my first wife; I want to meet my first wife'

Ranbir Kapoor's shocking claims on his personal life are taking the internet by storm. His revelations about his first wife triggered fans and went viral in minutes. Look at what he said about his first wife. 

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 11:31 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. This actor recently made shocking revelations about his personal life. It is well known that the actor is married to his longtime girlfriend and admirer, Alia Bhatt, after living together for five years. But his recent statement outraged fans to another level. He said, 'Alia is not my first wife; I want to meet my first wife.'. This left the whole internet shocked for a while until the explanation came out to cool down. 

Ranbir Kapoor's shocking revelation:

Ranbir Kapoor recalled a humorous fan interaction from his early stage in the industry. He called that special fan 'First Wife' even though he never met her. A diehard fan of Ranbir literally performed a wedding ritual at the gate of his family home. The fan also came with a priest, conducted the ceremony, and left a tika and flowers on the gate for Ranbir. Ranbir humorously referred to this fan as his "first wife," even though he has never met her, and this is the story of Ranbir Kapoor's first wife. 

He answered the craziest fan encounter saying, I wouldn’t say ‘craziest, as it is used in a negative way, but I remember, in my early years, there was a girl I never met, but my watchman told me that she came with a pandit and married my gate. At the bungalow where I lived with my parents, there was a tika on the gate and some flowers. I was out of town at the time, I think, so that was quite crazy. I haven’t yet met my first wife, so I look forward to meeting you at some point."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have known each other since childhood, but they started dating when they were working on a film together titled 'Bramhastra.'. They lived together for five years and took time to understand each other. Ranbir and Alia got married at their residence and later were blessed with a baby girl named 'Raha.'

