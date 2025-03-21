user
user

Amaal Malik DELETES Instagram post on 'depression', Shares another post saying, 'Don't harass them'

Amaal Maalik, a Bollywood singer and music composer, left the netizens shocked with his Instagram post talking about his depression and decision to cut ties with family for his healing. 

Amaal Malik DELETES Instagram post on 'depression', Shares another post saying, 'Don't harass them' MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 5:26 PM IST

Bollywood musician, Amaal Malik has deleted his post about announcing his conscious decision to cut ties with his family. He posted another story on Instagram stating. He clarified that his decision to cut ties with family is not from anger or an impulsive act but a conscious decision taken with a lot of thought and considerations. He also requested media to support him and not harass his family for his decision.  

"Thank you for the love and support; it truly means a lot, but I would request the media portals not to harass my family. Please don't sensationalize and give negative headlines to my vulnerability... It's a request. It's taken a lot for me to open up, & it is a very tough time for me... I will always love my family, but for now, from afar. Nothing changes between us brothers; Armaan and I are one, and nothing can come between us. Love & Peace," 

Amaal Malik DELETES Instagram post:

In Amaal Malik's previous post, he said, "I've reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I've endured. For years, I've been made to feel like I am less despite spending days and nights toiling away to make a safe life for people. Cancelled every dream of mine to only find myself being spoken down to and questioning what I've ever done. I have spent my blood, sweat & tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have been released over the last decade.

ALSO READ: Amaal Malik suffers from clinical depression; blames parents for differences with his brother Armaan

He announced his decision on social media. "Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn't a decision made in anger but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength." 

He also encouraged people to address mental health-related signs and issues before it's too late and speak up for themselves whenever it is necessary. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna cried for THIS act by Ranbir Kapoor MEG

Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna cried for THIS act by Ranbir Kapoor

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career MEG

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on NTI

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on

Ranbir Kapoor's shocking revelation: 'Alia is not my first wife; I want to meet my first wife' MEG

Ranbir Kapoor's shocking revelation: 'Alia is not my first wife; I want to meet my first wife'

First husband, then fashion: Shobitha Dhulipala gets trolled for copying Samantha in Vogue shoot MEG

First husband, then fashion: Shobitha Dhulipala gets trolled for copying Samantha in Vogue shoot

Recent Stories

BC.GAME Kicks off IPL 2025 Global Celebration with Million-Dollar Prize Pool

BC.GAME Kicks off IPL 2025 Global Celebration with Million-Dollar Prize Pool

2025 Indian Premier League: An Overview

2025 Indian Premier League: An Overview

Throwback When Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly went through a 'Divorce' over KKR; Here's what happened ATG

Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly went through a 'Divorce' over KKR; Here's what happened

Creative Kids Crafts Upcycling Pistachio and Walnut Shells SRI

Pistachio & Walnut Shell Crafts: Kids Excel in Art Projects

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Team Overview

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Team Overview

Recent Videos

Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Apology from CM Nitish Kumar Over National Anthem Case

Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Apology from CM Nitish Kumar Over National Anthem Case

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

Video Icon
Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer: Kapil Sibal Calls for Judicial Transparency

Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer: Kapil Sibal Calls for Judicial Transparency

Video Icon
99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

Video Icon