user
user

Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna cried for THIS act by Ranbir Kapoor

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor worked together for a film 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rashmika shared a moment where Ranbir Kapoor made her cry with an act. 

Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna cried for THIS act by Ranbir Kapoor MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 3:52 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna is a well-known actress who works in both Bollywood and South Indian industries. Her career graph has been incredibly amazing from her first film, Kirrik Party, to Chhaava. Rashmika is also one of the highest-paid actresses in India. With her Tollywood debut, Rashmika got the title of 'National Crush' that has been there for a long time. Her latest film, Chhaava, along with Vicky Kaushal, is running successfully in the theaters, and the response is also very good. 

When Rashmika Mandanna cried:

When Rashmika Mandanna was promoting her film 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. She revealed a heartfelt moment that Rashmika and Ranbir shared on the sets of Animal. She said, “For Animal, when we were shooting, I was complaining about my breakfast being so boring. And how nicely and sweetly he got me breakfast the next day. He made his cook cook and all of that. He got me breakfast, and I started crying. I am like, ‘How can the same food be so good? I'm sorry, this is too good’.”

ALSO READ: SHOCKING: Deepika Padukone once caught Ranbir Kapoor cheating; actress recalls

She further explained the situation: ''And he's like, ‘Why are you eating that boring food?’ I am like, ‘You are blessed with a good cook; we are not. Hum aadmi hain, so we can't like get a cook from Hyderabad and all, no’? Well, Ranbir has time and again shared how he’s a total foodie, much like his late father, Rishi Kapoor, and late grandfather, Raj Kapoor.

Animal was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also did Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. This film is a blend of power and violence with love. The film shows various themes of love from father-son, boy-girl, and this goes on. This film received mixed reviews, and the sequel is one of the most awaited upcoming movies in Bollywood. 

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's shocking revelation: 'Alia is not my first wife; I want to meet my first wife'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career MEG

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on NTI

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on

Ranbir Kapoor's shocking revelation: 'Alia is not my first wife; I want to meet my first wife' MEG

Ranbir Kapoor's shocking revelation: 'Alia is not my first wife; I want to meet my first wife'

First husband, then fashion: Shobitha Dhulipala gets trolled for copying Samantha in Vogue shoot MEG

First husband, then fashion: Shobitha Dhulipala gets trolled for copying Samantha in Vogue shoot

Comedian Samay Raina POSTPONES India tour amid growing India's Got Latent controversy; Read on NTI

Comedian Samay Raina POSTPONES India tour amid growing India’s Got Latent controversy; Read on

Recent Stories

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH) HRD

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan's iconic RACE dialogues that will leave you thrilled NTI

Saif Ali Khan's iconic RACE dialogues that will leave you thrilled

Night train travel tips: Essential rules for smooth, safe journey AJR

Night train travel tips: Essential rules for smooth, safe journey

Heathrow Airport shuts down for a day: Fire at substation, power outage, canceled flights - What we know so far shk

Heathrow Airport shuts down for a day: Fire at substation, power outage, canceled flights| What we know so far

"Conducting unbiased probe": Nagpur police arrest 99 in connection with violent clashes over Aurangzeb's grave dmn

"Conducting unbiased probe": Nagpur police arrest 99 in connection with violent clashes over Aurangzeb's grave

Recent Videos

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

Video Icon
Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon