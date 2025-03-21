Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna cried for THIS act by Ranbir Kapoor

Read Full Article

Rashmika Mandanna is a well-known actress who works in both Bollywood and South Indian industries. Her career graph has been incredibly amazing from her first film, Kirrik Party, to Chhaava. Rashmika is also one of the highest-paid actresses in India. With her Tollywood debut, Rashmika got the title of 'National Crush' that has been there for a long time. Her latest film, Chhaava, along with Vicky Kaushal, is running successfully in the theaters, and the response is also very good.

When Rashmika Mandanna cried:

When Rashmika Mandanna was promoting her film 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. She revealed a heartfelt moment that Rashmika and Ranbir shared on the sets of Animal. She said, “For Animal, when we were shooting, I was complaining about my breakfast being so boring. And how nicely and sweetly he got me breakfast the next day. He made his cook cook and all of that. He got me breakfast, and I started crying. I am like, ‘How can the same food be so good? I'm sorry, this is too good’.”

She further explained the situation: ''And he's like, ‘Why are you eating that boring food?’ I am like, ‘You are blessed with a good cook; we are not. Hum aadmi hain, so we can't like get a cook from Hyderabad and all, no’? Well, Ranbir has time and again shared how he’s a total foodie, much like his late father, Rishi Kapoor, and late grandfather, Raj Kapoor.

Animal was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also did Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. This film is a blend of power and violence with love. The film shows various themes of love from father-son, boy-girl, and this goes on. This film received mixed reviews, and the sequel is one of the most awaited upcoming movies in Bollywood.

