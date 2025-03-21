IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Team Overview

Read Full Article

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are back in IPL 2025, ready to chase the fourth title. Known for their aggressive approach and fearless gameplay, KKR has always been a team to watch out for. With a strong squad, smart leadership, the Knights are gearing up for another exciting season. Eden Gardens remains their fortress, where fans create an electrifying atmosphere, making it one of the toughest venues for opponents. With a mix of experienced stars and emerging talent, KKR aims to dominate the league and lift the trophy once again.

KKR released several cricketers ahead of the 2025 auction. Most significant of them was Shreyas Iyer, who had led them to their first IPL title in a decade. Other big names included Nitish Rana, who had led them in 2023, Mitchell Starc, and Phil Salt. They also released the likes of Venkatesh, Anukul Roy, and some others that they got back from the auction.

Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rovman Powell (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Umran Malik, Varun Chakaravarthy.



Players released by KKR ahead of IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, KS Bharat, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Phil Salt, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma.

At the auction, KKR re-acquired cricketers like Venkatesh, Anukul, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and some others, who were part of the 2024 campaign. They also got overseas players like Quinton de Kock, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, and Moeen Ali.

Other acquisitions included Rahane, who will lead them in 2025; leg-spinner Mayank Markande; fast bowler Umran Malik; and back-up keeper Luvnith Sisodia.

Strengths

Title-winning team structure is intact with Sunil Narine and Andre Russell providing batting and bowling depth. High-quality backups are available for most first-choice overseas players - Moeen Ali for Narine, Rovman Powell for Russell, Spencer Johnson for Anrich Nortje, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for Quinton de Kock. KKR's other big strength? The three Rs - Rinku (Singh), (Andre) Russell and Ramandeep (Singh). Two of them are already established. But add in the rising and rising Ramandeep, and KKR arguably have the best lower-middle order in the tournament as well.



Weaknesses

Explosiveness in the middle order can be an issue with Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Rinku Singh expected to occupy slots between 3-6.



KKR Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia

As IPL 2025 unfolds, Kolkata Knight Riders stand ready to make a strong impact. With a well-balanced squad, experienced leadership, and a fearless approach, they have all the ingredients for a title-winning campaign. Their passionate fanbase at Eden Gardens will be roaring with support, pushing the team to new heights. But can KKR rise above the competition and reclaim IPL glory? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain every match will be a thrilling ride for fans.Get ready, because the Knights are here to fight till the very end!





