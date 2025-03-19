Jaya Bachchan’s reluctance to Silsila: Love, rivalry and Bollywood's iconic love triangle

Read Full Article

Amitabh and Jaya: From Rejection to Romance

Before the whirlwind of rumors and speculation, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (then Bhaduri) first crossed paths professionally during the making of Guddi. Initially, Hrishikesh Mukherjee had cast Amitabh as the male lead, but due to the failure of some of his earlier films, producers doubted his box office appeal. As a result, he was replaced by Bengali actor Samit Bhanja.

Though Guddi did not unite them on screen, destiny had other plans. Their love story truly began on the sets of Ek Nazar, their first film together as co-stars. Jaya, deeply in love with Amitabh, played a significant role in shaping his career.

"No top actress was ready to work with Amitabh in Zanjeer," Hanif Zaveri revealed. "But Jaya stood by him and said, 'Take Amitabh Bachchan; I will work with him.'” This decision turned out to be a game-changer. When Zanjeer became a blockbuster, it cemented Amitabh’s position in Bollywood and proved Jaya’s unwavering belief in him.

Jaya and Rekha: A Friendship Turned Sour

Before the media frenzy surrounding their alleged rivalry, Jaya and Rekha shared a cordial relationship. When Jaya moved to Mumbai from the Pune Film Institute, actor Asrani helped her find a rental apartment. Coincidentally, Rekha, who frequently traveled between Madras and Mumbai, lived in the same building. This proximity led to a budding friendship.

Jaya even encouraged Rekha to sign Duniya Ka Mela, a film that was initially supposed to star Amitabh. However, fate intervened, and he was later replaced by Sanjay Khan.

The Silsila Controversy: Jaya’s Reluctance to Share the Screen

By 1981, Amitabh, Jaya, and Rekha had become household names, and rumors of Amitabh’s alleged affair with Rekha had gripped Bollywood. Silsila, directed by Yash Chopra, was widely believed to be a reflection of their real-life dynamics, with Amitabh playing a man torn between his wife (Jaya) and his lover (Rekha).

However, according to Hanif Zaveri, reality was far different from what the film suggested. He revealed that Jaya was highly reluctant to be a part of Silsila because she deeply disliked Rekha. In fact, she had initially decided to turn down the role.

It was veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar, whom Jaya regarded as a "Rakhi brother," who ultimately persuaded her to change her mind. He reportedly asked her, "I’m also part of the film, so why are you refusing?" His words made Jaya reconsider, and she eventually agreed to take on the role. However, she had one firm condition she would be present on set every single day, regardless of whether she had scenes to shoot or not.

The underlying tension between Jaya and Rekha extended far beyond the sets of Silsila. Hanif Zaveri recalled an incident from their time in the Rajya Sabha, where Jaya allegedly made sure that Amitabh never sat too close to Rekha, subtly reinforcing the lingering unease between them. She allegedly insisted that he be seated slightly behind her, indicating that the tension between them had not faded with time.

While Silsila did not achieve massive commercial success upon its release, it has since become a Bollywood classic, remembered for its gripping storyline and timeless songs. Interestingly, the film also marked Javed Akhtar’s debut as a lyricist.

Even decades later, the Amitabh-Jaya-Rekha saga continues to intrigue Bollywood fans. Whether it was a case of real-life imitating art or simply a well-crafted cinematic illusion, Silsila remains a defining moment in Indian cinema. Jaya’s reluctance to work in the film only adds another layer to this fascinating tale—one of love, loyalty, and unspoken rivalries.



