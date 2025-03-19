user
user

Jaya Bachchan’s reluctance to Silsila: Love, rivalry and Bollywood's iconic love triangle

The love triangle between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha has remained one of Bollywood’s most enduring and controversial stories. Even decades later, fans remain fascinated by the dynamics between these three legendary actors. Recently, veteran author and film historian Hanif Zaveri shed light on some lesser-known aspects of their relationships during a conversation on the Meri Saheli podcast.  

Jaya Bachchan's reluctance to Silsila: Love, rivalry and Bollywood's iconic love triangle SRI
Author
Srishti ms
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 5:51 PM IST

Amitabh and Jaya: From Rejection to Romance

Before the whirlwind of rumors and speculation, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (then Bhaduri) first crossed paths professionally during the making of Guddi. Initially, Hrishikesh Mukherjee had cast Amitabh as the male lead, but due to the failure of some of his earlier films, producers doubted his box office appeal. As a result, he was replaced by Bengali actor Samit Bhanja.  
Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Though Guddi did not unite them on screen, destiny had other plans. Their love story truly began on the sets of Ek Nazar, their first film together as co-stars. Jaya, deeply in love with Amitabh, played a significant role in shaping his career.  

"No top actress was ready to work with Amitabh in Zanjeer," Hanif Zaveri revealed. "But Jaya stood by him and said, 'Take Amitabh Bachchan; I will work with him.'” This decision turned out to be a game-changer. When Zanjeer became a blockbuster, it cemented Amitabh’s position in Bollywood and proved Jaya’s unwavering belief in him.  

Jaya and Rekha: A Friendship Turned Sour 

Before the media frenzy surrounding their alleged rivalry, Jaya and Rekha shared a cordial relationship. When Jaya moved to Mumbai from the Pune Film Institute, actor Asrani helped her find a rental apartment. Coincidentally, Rekha, who frequently traveled between Madras and Mumbai, lived in the same building. This proximity led to a budding friendship.  
Also read: Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'proud moment' as father, celebrates Abhishek Bachchan at

Jaya even encouraged Rekha to sign Duniya Ka Mela, a film that was initially supposed to star Amitabh. However, fate intervened, and he was later replaced by Sanjay Khan.  

The Silsila Controversy: Jaya’s Reluctance to Share the Screen 

By 1981, Amitabh, Jaya, and Rekha had become household names, and rumors of Amitabh’s alleged affair with Rekha had gripped Bollywood. Silsila, directed by Yash Chopra, was widely believed to be a reflection of their real-life dynamics, with Amitabh playing a man torn between his wife (Jaya) and his lover (Rekha).  

However, according to Hanif Zaveri, reality was far different from what the film suggested. He revealed that Jaya was highly reluctant to be a part of Silsila because she deeply disliked Rekha. In fact, she had initially decided to turn down the role.  

It was veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar, whom Jaya regarded as a "Rakhi brother," who ultimately persuaded her to change her mind. He reportedly asked her, "I’m also part of the film, so why are you refusing?" His words made Jaya reconsider, and she eventually agreed to take on the role. However, she had one firm condition she would be present on set every single day, regardless of whether she had scenes to shoot or not.  

The underlying tension between Jaya and Rekha extended far beyond the sets of Silsila. Hanif Zaveri recalled an incident from their time in the Rajya Sabha, where Jaya allegedly made sure that Amitabh never sat too close to Rekha, subtly reinforcing the lingering unease between them. She allegedly insisted that he be seated slightly behind her, indicating that the tension between them had not faded with time.  

While Silsila did not achieve massive commercial success upon its release, it has since become a Bollywood classic, remembered for its gripping storyline and timeless songs. Interestingly, the film also marked Javed Akhtar’s debut as a lyricist.  

Even decades later, the Amitabh-Jaya-Rekha saga continues to intrigue Bollywood fans. Whether it was a case of real-life imitating art or simply a well-crafted cinematic illusion, Silsila remains a defining moment in Indian cinema. Jaya’s reluctance to work in the film only adds another layer to this fascinating tale—one of love, loyalty, and unspoken rivalries.  
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here's what Punjab singer has to say SRI

Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here’s what Punjab singer has to say

Gal Gadot receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, celebrates with family NTI

Gal Gadot receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, celebrates with family

Vikram Bhatt on Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's relationship: 'Age is just a number...' NTI

Vikram Bhatt on Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's relationship: 'Age is just a number...'

Finalize Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma's divorce by tomorrow: Bombay High Court to family court ddr

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's divorce: Cricketer agrees to pay Rs 4.75 crore alimony; details here

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal caught in fiery love triangle in 'Materialists' trailer SRI

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal caught in fiery love triangle in 'Materialists' trailer

Recent Stories

JFK assassination files: From CIA involvement to 2nd shooter; Look at 6 bombshell revelations ddr

JFK assassination files: From CIA involvement to 2nd shooter – Look at 6 bombshell revelations

Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here's what Punjab singer has to say SRI

Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here’s what Punjab singer has to say

Fiserv Acquires Payments Solutions Provider CCV To Drive Europe Growth: Retail’s In Wait-And-Watch Mode

Fiserv Acquires Payments Solutions Provider CCV To Drive Europe Growth: Retail’s In Wait-And-Watch Mode

Nvidia Stock Climbs Pre-Market After Jensen Huang’s GTC 2025 Keynote – Wall Street, Retail Bullish On AI Roadmap

Nvidia Stock Climbs Pre-Market After Jensen Huang’s GTC 2025 Keynote – Wall Street, Retail Bullish On AI Roadmap

Tesla Stock Rallies On Receiving First Of Approvals For Launching Robotaxi Service In California: Retail’s Still Bearish

Tesla Stock Rallies On Receiving First Of Approvals For Launching Robotaxi Service In California: Retail’s Still Bearish

Recent Videos

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon
Karnataka's Minority Quota Row: Tejasvi Surya Slams Siddharamaiah government | Asianet Newsable

Karnataka's Minority Quota Row: Tejasvi Surya Slams Siddharamaiah government | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | Was There a 2nd Shooter in JFK Assassination? Theories Emerge as Files Declassified

World Pulse | Was There a 2nd Shooter in JFK Assassination? Theories Emerge as Files Declassified

Video Icon