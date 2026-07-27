After Vijay's political stint and winning the prestigious position as the CM of Tamil Nadu, is Dhanush also keen on following the same path? Here's what we know. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Dhanush is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with his acting, singing, and direction skills. He has donned many hats, and there's no denying that. Now, his recent speech at an event has sparked buzz among his fans, raising questions about whether Dhanush is ready to take the political route as well.

Dhanush's Speech Sparks Buzz

Yes, you read that right. On Sunday, Dhanush spoke to his fans on stage at the event and urged them to find a purpose bigger than cinema for their unity. “So many people have gathered in one place; this kind of unity has power,” he said, adding, “You need to give that unity a purpose. Not just through audio launches and meet-ups. Join hands to do welfare work. Do whatever you can for the people in your area and the families living around you. I want to feel more proud of all of you. I hope you all do it.”

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Fan's React

It took no time for his fans react after this speech went viral.

Hinting that he might enter politics, one fan wrote, “For some reason, this feels very similar to Vijay's Leo audio launch speech before he stepped into politics."

“His body language and speech delivery speaks his path forward,” wrote another. One more fan wrote, “Waiting for his entry.”

One fan even commented, “2021 - Master audio launch* Vijay ~ namma nanbar Ajith mathiri (Much like my friend Ajith said). Exactly after 5 years in 2026 Vijay becomes CM with Ak fans support* Now - Dhanush fans meet* Dhanush ~ namma thala sonna mari…(Much like how our Thala Ajith says) 2031: (skull and blast emojis).” Dhanush had referenced Ajith Kumar while talking about his National Award victory.

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Sighting similarity with Vijay, one more X user wrote, "“Looks like we can expect Dhanush launching his new party sooner than expected. Vijay had been doing many welfare activities for years through his Vijay Makkal Iyakkam before officially launching TVK in 2024. One of the big events that confirmed his entry sooner was the 2023 felicitation event of Class 10 and 12 students in all 234 constituencies. Looking at today's blood donation camp and Dhanush's speech, he seems to have chosen the same route.”

No Official Conformation

There's nothing new about the rumours of Dhanush entering politics. However, Dhanush has not announced any plans to enter politics.