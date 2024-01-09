Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding party: Groom grooves to lungi dance; couple host pyjama party for guests

    The wedding celebrations for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are underway, and the pair held a pyjama party for their guests last night! Nupur danced to 'Lungi Dance' at his pyjama party. The couple will have a social wedding on January 10.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    On January 3, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare married legally in Mumbai. After their official marriage, they travelled to Udaipur with their family for a traditional destination wedding. Pictures and videos of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao, and others from Udaipur became popular on social media. While the mehendi ceremony took place yesterday afternoon, the newlyweds celebrated last night with a pyjama party for their friends and family members.

    Among the numerous viral moments from the celebration, Nupur, dressed in a lungi, was seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lungi Dance' as the audience applauded. Ira Khan's spouse, Nupur Shikhare, was seen dancing to 'Lungi Dance' from 'Chennai Express' during a sleepover party on January 8. As the visitors cheered for him, he was spotted dancing in a genuine lungi.

    Zayn Marie Khan, who has been in films such as 'Made in Heaven 2' and 'Monica Oh My Darling,' will perform at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. She is the niece of Aamir Khan and the cousin of Ira Khan. On her Instagram account, she shared a glimpse of Ira and Nupur's sleepover party after their Mehndi ceremony.

    Ira and Nupur, dressed in their nightgowns, spent the night with their family and friends. They danced, sang, and had a great time. Meanwhile, Zayn performed a song for the pair. Here is the video:

    Ira Khan recently revealed her wedding schedule on Instagram. On January 8, the festivities began with a mehndi ceremony, followed by 'hi tea' and supper. The couple hosted a sleepover party for their friends and relatives around 10 p.m.

    Their sangeet will be at 7 p.m., followed by their wedding at 4 p.m. on January 10. According to reports, the couple will have a star-studded reception on January 13.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
