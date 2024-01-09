Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    KGF star Yash meets families of 3 fans who died of electrocution while putting up banner-WATCH

    Yash rushes to Hubballi to meet the family of three fans who died of electrocution while putting up a flex banner to celebrate the star's birthday. 

    KGF star Yash meets families of 3 fans who died of electrocution while putting up banner-WATCH RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    The KGF actor rushed to Hubballi, Karnataka, to meet the family of three men who were electrocuted while attempting to install a banner in honour of the actor's 38th birthday. The fans intended to put the cutout in the village's Ambedkar Nagar in the middle of the night. While the trio was installing the cutout, it collided with an electric line, electrocuting and killing all three. 

    In response to the event, Superintendent of Police Babasasheb Nemogouda stated, "While putting up the banner, three of them were electrocuted and three were injured. The banner had a metal frame that was in touch with a HESCOM wire. A case has been registered at Lakshmeshwar Police Station. We will investigate this."

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj collaboration on the cards? Here's what we know

    Meanwhile, Yash will next be seen in a project called Toxic- A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Geetu Mohandas will helm the film, which Venkat K Narayana will produce. The film's release date has been planned for April 10, 2025. 

    Yash rose to prominence after acting in the KGF franchise, and he went on to become the highest-grossing Kannada actor. He made his debut with Jambada Hudugi in 2007. He went on to appear in several films, including Raja Huli, Gajakesari, Ramachari, Masterpiece, and Santhu Straight Forward. 

    He then addressed the media, saying that he never expected such fanatical behaviour. Yash further mentioned that his admirers must be accountable for their families. He admitted that he does not celebrate his birthdays for this reason.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 update: Did Ankita Lokhande abuse Abhishek Kumar? Here's what happend

    On the work front
    Yash was most recently seen in Prashanth Neel's 'KGF: Chapter 2', which will be released in 2022. Yash revealed his forthcoming project, 'Toxic,' with National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas on December 8. KVN Productions is producing the picture, which began production in December.

    Yash and the crew revealed the film's release date on April 10, 2025, along with an announcement video.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
