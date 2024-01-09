Farhan Akhtar birthday bash: Shabana Azmi shares picture of celebration

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar celebrated his 50th birthday with his family last night. Shabana Azmi gave a glimpse of the celebration. Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Honey Irani and Zoya Akhtar were also present.

Farhan Akhtar is one of Bollywood's most gifted artists. He works as a writer, director, actor, producer, songwriter, and background vocalist. The Dil Chahta Hai director became a year older today, and he celebrated the occasion. During his birthday party, he was accompanied by family members such as Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar.

Today marks Farhan's 50th birthday. Shabana Azmi sent the actor, writer, and filmmaker a heartfelt birthday greeting. She uploaded a beautiful snapshot from his birthday party, which his closest friends and family attended. She also penned a heartwarming note that read, “Salgirah mubarak betu #FarhanAkhtar. Jeete raho khush raho bahut saara pyar ❤️❤️.”

Have a look at the photo:

Several people took to the comment section of the post to extend their wishes. This includes actress Ila Arun who wrote: "Happy birthday Farhaan." A fan penned, "Maaaany Mannny Happy Returns Of The Day." One person said, "Happiest birthday Farhaan! You know you are the best!"

Javed Akhtar formerly married playwright Honey Irani, with whom he had two daughters, Zoya and Farhan. They are both Bollywood directors. Javed and Honey divorced in 1978, and he later married Shabana Azmi.

About Farhan Akhtar

Farhan began his career as a director, co-directing Shankar Mahadevan's song video Breathless with his sister Zoya. Dil Chahta Hai, starring Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Akshaye Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan, was written and directed by him in 2001. The film received great praise and is recognised for ushering in Hindi cinema's multiplex era.

He subsequently directed the successful military drama Lakshya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Farhan adapted Amitabh Bachchan's iconic 1978 film Don in 2006, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Its triumph was followed by Don 2, a commercial success in 2011.

Farhan is not just a director, but also an actor. He debuted with Rock On in 2008 and has since acted in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, Wazir, and Toofaan.

Farhan Akhtar's future projects

Farhan was poised to make his directorial debut with the much-anticipated road movie Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. However, the project has been postponed several times since its first announcement in 2021. He revealed last year that he will be making Don 3, the third edition in the Don franchise, with Ranveer Singh. Last year, a teaser video for the film, starring Ranveer Singh as the eponymous character, was unveiled and was highly welcomed. The film is scheduled to be released in 2024.

Farhan is also a vocalist who has supplied voice for several songs in films. He released his album Echoes in 2019.

