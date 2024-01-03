Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan Hegde shares inside scoop on niece's marriage

    Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare are set to marry in a registered ceremony. Pre-wedding festivities include a mehendi function with a Maharashtrian touch

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan Hegde shares inside scoop on niece's marriage ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    The impending union of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, with celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare has set the town abuzz, with the couple gearing up for a registered marriage today. Shedding light on the pre-wedding revelries, Nikhat Khan Hegde, Aamir Khan's sister, shared some delightful insights, including a mehendi function hosted at the groom's residence. The celebration embraced a cultural fusion, as all attendees adorned themselves in traditional Maharashtrian sarees.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

    "Today, we brought the Mehendi ceremony to Nupur's house. We went all out with the traditional navari attire, complete with the signature big nath. It was a fully Maharashtrian affair," revealed Nikhat Khan Hegde.

    Infusing the festivities with musical exuberance, she disclosed that the family has been practicing songs on the dhol for an informal sangeet ceremony. Aamir Khan himself is reportedly honing his singing skills for the special occasion, promising lively performances from family members.

    Elaborating on the wedding plans, Nikhat shared that the couple will formalize their union in a registered marriage today, with subsequent celebrations taking place in Udaipur. However, contrary to expectations, the ceremony will not follow the traditional Maharashtrian style.

    ALSO READ: Inside Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities: Couple hold each other close in adorable pictures

    For those unfamiliar with the couple's love story, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's romance blossomed during the lockdown. Nupur Shikhare, a renowned celebrity fitness coach, crossed paths with Ira while she was residing with her father amid the pandemic. Initially centered around fitness training for a healthier lifestyle, their connection deepened over time, ultimately becoming an integral part of each other's lives.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal accuses Munawar Faruqui of using women, playing emotional card

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar slaps Samarth Jurel on national TV; video goes viral (WATCH) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar slaps Samarth Jurel on national TV; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Deepika Padukone believes THIS film is 'best performance of recent years', shares favourite scene RKK

    Deepika Padukone believes THIS film is 'best performance of recent years', shares favourite scene

    2024 lunar mission: NASA selects 3 BTS songs for their upcoming voyage RBA

    2024 lunar mission: NASA selects 3 BTS songs for their upcoming voyage

    Rashmika Mandanna responds to fan's wish for a wife like her, 'Hope my man sees me as wonderful wife too' RKK

    Rashmika Mandanna responds to fan's wish for a wife like her, 'Hope my man sees me as wonderful wife too'

    Bigg Boss 17: 'I Will Take The Decision...' Ankita Lokhande hints at DIVORCE from Vicky Jain RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'I Will Take The Decision...' Ankita Lokhande hints at DIVORCE From Vicky Jain

    Recent Stories

    Cattle grazing dispute turns violent in Karnataka: Dalit assaulted, house set on fire in Kolar vkp

    Cattle grazing dispute turns violent in Karnataka: Dalit assaulted, house set on fire in Kolar

    Inside Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities: Couple hold each other close in adorable pictures RKK

    Inside Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities: Couple hold each other close in adorable pictures

    Easy recipe to make whole wheat momos at home during winter rkn

    Easy recipe to make whole wheat momos at home during winter

    16 year old UK girl virtually gang raped in metaverse game probe underway gcw

    16-year-old UK girl virtually 'gang-raped' in metaverse game, probe underway

    Truth has prevailed Gautam Adani after SC backs SEBI clean chit in Hindenburg case snt

    'Truth has prevailed, Satyameva Jayate': Gautam Adani after SC backs SEBI clean chit in Hindenburg case

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon