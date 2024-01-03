Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal accuses Munawar Faruqui of using women, playing emotional card

    Anurag Dobhal claimed that Munawar Faruqui takes advantage of women in the outer world, and in the show, he is playing with Mannara Chopra's feelings.

    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal accuses Munawar Faruqui of using women, playing emotional card
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

    YouTuber Anurag Dobhal recently got eliminated from Salman Khan's show and post his eviction, he made some surprising remarks against his co-contestant Munawar Faruqui. In an interview, the UK Rider 07 spoke about his ejection from the controversial reality show, and he lashed out at the stand-up comic and claimed that he is aware of his past.

    Anurag Dobhal on Munawar Faruqui

    "He's a stand-up comic and I'm familiar with his background. You may believe that if you hurt someone's feelings, people will forget, but I am Anurag Dobhal, and I do not forget. I cannot forgive him." Anurag said that he would never allow the comedian to perform in his region again. At the same time, several of his previous shows were canceled, and Anurag guaranteed that he would not be able to perform in his place.

    Anurag added that Munawar has been attempting to play the emotional card in the show and that he takes advantage of women. The YouTuber claimed Munawar did the same thing when in Kangana Ranaut's show 'Lock Upp'.

    "I cannot support someone who played the emotional card of women on national television. He made phony marriage commitments. He used Nazila's name for two months. He admitted to being in a relationship with Nazila. When Ayesha entered the show, she had a different story," he explained.

    Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Aoora's family releases statement on him hitting Ayesha Khan, requests not to spread hate

    "You give hope to a woman, use her, and when you feel you have a better option now, you move on," he continued, adding, "Ayesha said that there are several women outside with whom Munawar has done various things. Munawar is a beast. He takes advantage of women."

     Anurag claimed that Munawar is taking advantage of Mannara Chopra in the Bigg Boss 17 house. "Abhishek Kumar's relationship with Isha Malviya was never a lie. But Munawar lied about Nazila, and when Ayesha entered, we discovered that he was also lying to her. Then he insulted Mannara's feelings. He's just using Mannara," he said.

    Bigg Boss 17 

    In the recent episode, the YouTuber was seen advising Mannara Chopra not to fall victim to Munawar's affection. 

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 9:01 AM IST
