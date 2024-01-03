Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities: Couple hold each other close in adorable pictures

    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan will marry fitness coach Nupur Shikhare today, January 03, 2024.

    article_image1

    Nupur Shikhare shared adorable photos from their pre-wedding festivities on his Instagram before their legal court marriage.

    article_image2

    Ira Khan is dressed in a crimson saree, while Nupur Shikhare is dressed in a red kurta and a gold bandhgala.

    article_image3

    In one, the two set couple goals as they were seen feeding each other with the Marathi traditional foods. 

    article_image4

    Nupur Shikhare took to Instagram and wrote, "One more day of being your fiancée @khan.ira I love you so much (sic)."

    article_image5

    Earlier, they shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities which probably can be from their haldi or mehndi ceremony. 

    article_image6

    The wedding venue is Mumbai's Taj Lands End. Two receptions will occur between 6 to 10 January, one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur. 

