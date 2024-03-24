Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan spotted smoking in stadium while supporting his team Kolkata Knight Riders (WATCH)

    Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders team was at the stadium to cheer for his team when the camera caught him smoking in the VIP box.

    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan has made news for a scandalous social media photo of him smoking a cigarette inside the VIP box during the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens on March 23. SRK, who co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders team was at the stadium to cheer for his team when the camera caught him smoking in the VIP box.

    Shah Rukh Khan smokes in VIP box

    When KKR was going through a difficult time in the match, many said that it was due to pressure that made SRK smoke. He was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani. 

    When SRK said he smokes 100 cigarettes a day

    In a 2011 interview, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his health and sleeping habits, to which he replied, "No, I do not sleep. I smoke around 100 cigarettes. I forget to eat. I need to eat food. I just remembered midway through your shoot. Umm…I do not drink water. I have approximately 30 cups of black coffee and a six-pack. So the less I care for myself, the more I am cared for."

    Professional front

    Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as an action-packed character in the film 'King' which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. In the film, SRK will be starring alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.

