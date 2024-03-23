Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Joker 2: Folie A Deux': Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film to have 15 songs

    Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix will sing at least 15 songs in Joker 2, with Gaga also writing and performing two original songs. Joker 2 is set to hit theatres on October 4.
     

    Joker 2: Folie A Deux: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film to have 15 songs RBA
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix have collaborated to provide a musical twist to the big screen in the highly anticipated film Joker: Folie à Deux. Fans are excited about the choice to transform the film into a musical. Recently, fresh facts have emerged, suggesting that the future film mainly relies on a jukebox musical concept. According to Variety, Gaga and Phoenix will sing at least 15 songs, including oldies such as That's Entertainment from Judy Garland's renowned musical The Band Waggon.

    In addition, insiders say Lady Gaga will write and sing two original songs, which might be a strong candidate for the Academy Awards in 2025. Interestingly, Hildur Guonadottir returns as a composer, promising to push the boundaries of the musical genre.

    While exact specifics regarding the authors and performers for the tunes remain unknown, insiders say Hildur, the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer, would "infuse her distinctive, haunting [music] cues" into the film. Inspired by the smash jukebox musicals Mamma Mia and Moulin Rouge, which received eight Oscar nominations, director Todd Phillips, known for his creative and unusual filmmaking approach, is poised to explore new ground with the next DC picture.

    The budget for Joker: Folie a Deux has made news, at almost $200 million, compared to $60 million for the prequel flick. The original picture won the Golden Lion at the Venice International picture Festival and grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. The film even topped the Academy Awards, with 11 nominations. Given the wonderful reception the film received at the Venice Film Festival, the filmmakers want to recreate the magic with Joker 2 at this year's festival.

    While narrative specifics for Joker: Folie a Deux remain unknown, it is known that the film will be set mostly in the famed Arkham Asylum. The plot revolves around Arthur Fleck's love affair with Dr Harleen Quinzel, also known as Harley Quinn. Aside from Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast of the DC film features Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, and Brendan Gleeson. Joker 2 is due to enter cinemas on October 4.

    Lady Gaga previously received accolades for her performance in the 2018 adaptation of A Star Is Born, which landed her an Oscar nomination. The singer-actress has given notable performances in films including Machete Kills, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and House of Gucci.

