Emergency: Kangana Ranaut reveals release date of much-awaited biopic creating frenzy among fans

After winning hearts as a producer with her debut film venture Tiku Weds Sheru which is rocking the Prime Video charts and has become a fan-favourite film on OTT, Kangana Ranaut has unveiled the release date of the much-awaited biopic Emergency.

After sending shockwaves across the country with her impressive performance, Kangana Ranaut and her recent hard-hitting video unit announced the release date of her directorial film titled Emergency. The intriguing and well-made video also marked 48 years since the former Prime Minister had a state of emergency declared across the country. Kangana Ranaut has revealed the release date of her highly anticipated film 'Emergency'. Set to portray the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Kangana will star in the lead role, and the movie is slated and scheduled to hit theatres on November 24, 2023.

'Emergency' is a film that delves into the remarkable political journey of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Portraying the events that unfolded in 1975 and altered the course of India's history, the movie showcases her strength and strong spirit in the face of challenges.

Indira Gandhi, the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, served as the country's third Prime Minister and remains the only female to have held this esteemed position.

The video announcement marks forty-eight years since the Prime Minister had a state of emergency declared across the country. The netizens could not stop showering praises after watching the announcement video that stirred the internet a few days back.

While some called her a ‘master of her craft’, others went on to compliment her as ‘beauty with brains’. Honestly, Kangana will leave a very striking impact on this film. After watching an impressive announcement video, fans are eager to watch the film soon.

A user wrote, "Bold, Gripping and Unforgettable. @KanganaTeam intriguing announcement video from her upcoming directorial #Emergency leaves a striking impact!."

Another user wrote, "#Emergency a film that traces the political career of the former Prime Minister of India, Only #KanganaRanaut could have done Justice to this role of the Iron Lady."

Manikarnika Films presents Emergency, Directed and Produced by Kangana Ranaut from a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and a story by Ranaut. Emergency stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The film also features the late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Emergency is slated and set to release on November 24, 2023.

