Chennai Express to Golmaal - 7 best Indian comedies on OTT

Entertainment
Want to have some good laughter? Here are some of the best Indian comedy movies available on OTT.
The SRK starrer movie kickstarts as Rahul sets out to immerse his late grandfather's ashes at Rameshwaram. However, his life turns upside down after meeting Meena.
The story is about a goon who sets out to fulfill his father’s dream of becoming a doctor, with the help of his friend and ally Circuit.
The story revolves around a small-town girl, Bitti who wants goes on a quest to find the author of a book she read, as she felt a close connection to the character of the book.
The lives of Raju, Shyam and Baburao get turned upside down when they get cheated by a fraudster, and now they need to repay the loan taken from a dreaded gangster.
A bunch of mismatched people with diverse skills come together to pull off a heist at a hotel in Dubai. They enter a dance competition to achieve this goal
Three roommates become the target of a powerful gangster when they unknowingly misplace his expensive diamonds.
Starring Ajay Devgn, this Rohit Shetty production is a fun packed entertaining comedy. This film has several installments.