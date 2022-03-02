Indian killed in Ukraine: Bollywood celebs offer condolences on Naveen's death

Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Sudhir Mishra, Onir others mourned the demise of Indian student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who was killed in an attack in a city in Ukraine.

We all know that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a military operation in eastern Ukraine on February 24, saying that it was aimed at demilitarisation of Ukraine and added that they do not plan to occupy the country. And yesterday, we learned that an Indian student named Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, from Chalageri in Karnataka, was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city of the war-hit country on Tuesday, March 01 morning.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi declared that during the shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv an Indian student was killed. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said they were in touch with Naveen's family. “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family,”

After that, many Bollywood celebrities started mourning the demise of an Indian student. Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter handle and wrote that he felt terrible for the family but hoped other citizens could be safely brought back to India, "An Indian student is now a casualty of the Ukraine invasion .. feel terrible for the family .. deepest condolences.. hope we can get all our citizens home safe and soon."

Swara Bhasker also wrote, "Heartbreaking." On the other hand, Richa Chaddha and comedian-actor Vir Das retweeted the news about Naveen.

Actor Adivi Sesh said it is "heartbreaking" to know about Naveen's death. "Heartbreaking to read that one of our own, Naveen Shekharappa- a student from Karnataka, has died in This horrific war. Can’t imagine what his family must be going through. Can’t imagine what #Ukraine is going through," Sesh said.

Also Read: Who was Naveen SG, the 1st Indian victim of the Russia-Ukraine war?

Also Read: Ukraine war: Indian student's death in Kharkiv sparks nationwide outrage

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: 'Awful tragedy', political leaders condole death of Indian student in Kharkiv

Also Read: Give safe passage now! India tells Russia, Ukraine after student's killing

Also Read: Indian student hailing from Karnataka killed in missile strike in Kharkiv