Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt’s fans reportedly trolled actor Akanksha Chamola after her dance video went viral on social media. The incident has sparked discussions around fan wars and online trolling culture.

Movie celebrity Akanksha Chamola, who is married to television actor Gaurav Khanna, has found herself in the middle of the online hammer when a recent dance video of hers went viral on social media. While everyone was partial about her energy and confidence, it brought in its wake some viewers who did not really enjoy the video.

Farrhana Bhatt Fans Troll Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola

Almost immediately after the circulation of the video, what purported to be comments from fans of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt started trolling Akanksha. Some of these comments were nothing short of grievous personal comments and comparisons, giving rise to a debate online over personal attacks uncalled-for and a culture of trolling driven by fans.

Gaurav Khanna's fans allegedly trolled Farrhana Bhatt and called her a ‘bar dancer’ after her dance video came out from the bigg boss success party. A fan wrote, ‘’"I don’t really want to bring this up and wanted to ignore it, but that day Gaurav’s fans were calling Farrhana a bar dancer, an attention seeker, and many other things. What do they have to say about this? 😭 Isn’t this embarrassing?''

While a section of comments scathingly criticized Akanksha for her apparent performance, several users came out in her favor against the abuse that they termed undignified. Many slammed the idea that dance expression should be associated with such denigration or derogatory tag.

Akanksha and Gaurav Khanna Unmoved

Akanksha Chamola has thus far not given any public response to the trolling. Even her husband, Gaurav Khanna, has kept quiet about the online controversy even though he does not bother to talk on the subject.

The incident brings up matters once again relating to celebrity trolling, fan wars and limits of online criticism. Somehow, these social media users were quite generalized regarding women who usually get such high scrutiny, particularly if they are related to any celebrity, on making free expressions.