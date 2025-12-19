Sonakshi Sinha’s relationship with Zaheer Iqbal has once again grabbed attention after her mother revealed she was unaware of their romance. Her candid remark, “Mujhe nahi pata tha,” has sparked fresh discussions online.

One of the bollywood's most loved and power couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal has been trending for a long time, since the simple wedding to most natural expression of love. During their dating phase, Most often, the two have been sharing moments together on social media but recently, the comments made by Sonakshi's mother have deepened the winds surrounding this relationship.

Sonakshi Sinha's mother reportedly said in an interaction that she was unaware of her daughter's relationship with Zaheer Iqbal. Mother candidly reacted saying: 'Mujhe nahi pata tha', suggesting all these time it was kept a secret from the family.

When asked ‘’Nepal tak toh baat phail chukti thi but apko kab pata chala ki ye dono date kar rahe the (When did you get to know about these two dating each other)?'' to sonakshi's mom. She said, ‘’Mujhe nahi pata tha (I didn’t know)!".

There comes the actress Sonakshi Sinha's reaction with full energy, ‘’Mummy, camera pe jhooth mat bolo. Sabse pehle apko bola tha, apne papa ko nahi bataya (Don’t lie to the camera! I told you first and you did not tell father)''.

Then sonakshi sinha's mom said that she was not officially informed about the actress's relationship but she knew that something is going on between Sonakshi and Zaheer.

“On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife." the actors shared on their wedding pictures on instagram.