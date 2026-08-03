Nischay recently hosted a 50-hour non-stop livestream, called a "Love Stream", to raise funds for people affected by the devastating floods in Assam. The fundraiser received overwhelming support from viewers, with donations crossing nearly Rs 75 lakh by the end of the stream. Community contributions formed the bulk of the amount, while Nischay and members of his family also added personal donations.

The marathon livestream drew millions of viewers, with fans praising the YouTuber for staying live for more than two days to encourage donations. Social media was flooded with messages appreciating both the creator and his audience for contributing to the humanitarian cause.