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Who Is Triggered Insaan? YouTuber Raises Rs 75 Lakh Through 50-Hour Love Stream for Assam
Popular YouTuber Triggered Insaan is winning hearts after raising nearly Rs 75 lakh for Assam flood relief through a marathon 50-hour livestream. Here's everything you need to know about the creator behind the initiative.
Who is Triggered Insaan?
Triggered Insaan, whose real name is Nischay Malhan, is one of India's biggest YouTubers. Known for his reaction videos, roasting content, gaming streams and comedy, he has built a massive fan following with over 26 million subscribers on YouTube. Before becoming a full-time content creator, Nischay studied engineering and briefly worked in the corporate sector.
Raised Nearly Rs 75 Lakh for Assam Flood Relief
Nischay recently hosted a 50-hour non-stop livestream, called a "Love Stream", to raise funds for people affected by the devastating floods in Assam. The fundraiser received overwhelming support from viewers, with donations crossing nearly Rs 75 lakh by the end of the stream. Community contributions formed the bulk of the amount, while Nischay and members of his family also added personal donations.
The marathon livestream drew millions of viewers, with fans praising the YouTuber for staying live for more than two days to encourage donations. Social media was flooded with messages appreciating both the creator and his audience for contributing to the humanitarian cause.
Fans Applaud the Initiative
The fundraiser has earned widespread praise online, with many calling it one of the biggest creator-led charity drives in recent times. While Triggered Insaan has previously participated in charity streams, this Assam flood relief campaign has once again highlighted the power of online communities coming together to support those in need.
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