Actor Manushi Chhillar revealed that she will retake the NEET 2015 test after the paper leak prompted her to abandon dance and painting. She said that the additional 45 days showed both her own strain and the broader demands that students experience.

Actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has spoken about the toughest time of her life and how the 2015 NEET paper leak had her start over after months of preparation. Speaking about the mental and emotional toll of reappearing for one of India’s toughest admission tests, Manushi said the experience took her entire focus, and there was little time for anything else. Her forthright statements have resonated with students throughout the nation as the debate about exams and student stress intensifies.

"I Had to Give Up Everything"

Manushi, reflecting on the unexpected setback, explained that she had devoted months studying for the medical entrance exams before the paper leak resulted to the exam being cancelled. “I had to start the preparation process all over again,” she added. She described it as one of the most difficult times of her life.

Manushi said that the extra weeks of planning meant putting everything else in life on wait. She now had to put her hobbies of dancing and painting to one side and concentrate entirely on studying for the exams again.

The Psychological Burden of Competitive Exams

The problem, Manushi said, was not only a question of putting in a few additional weeks of study. The uncertainty, the strain and the emotional weariness made the experience more harder than many people know. “Competitive examinations not only test a student’s academic ability but also his ability to withstand the mental heat,” she said.

She also remembered watching other aspirants living away from home in trying situations and spoke of the huge efforts students and their families make in seeking a medical vocation.

A message that rings true for students

Such remarks come at a time when the country is still discussing the stress associated to exams and paper leak concerns. “It’s easy for people to say ‘take the exam again’ but they don’t understand the emotional and physical sacrifice that goes into preparing for months,” added Manushi.

Her story is a warning that the fallout from such interruptions goes beyond academics, hurting confidence, emotional well-being and personal goals.

From Med Student to Miss World

Manushi was training to be a doctor before she entered the sector. She went on to represent India at the world arena and earned the title of Miss World 2017 before she ventured into filmmaking.

Looking back, however, she feels that this turbulent period has built resilience and sharpened determination, characteristics that have always defined her path, in front of and behind the lens.