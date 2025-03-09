IIFA awards 2025: Unexpected wins on best actor, actress, and film; fans reactions

Read Full Article

IIFA awards 2025 is trending all over the internet with all the celebrities and unexpected reunions after decades. The celebration of cinema has been one of the favorite moments in the industry timeline. While the nominations are competing with one another, the actors are spending good time with fellow actors and leaving us memorable moments on camera. But the winners weren't obvious this year. Star kids are on one side, and the best films are on the other side.

IIFA awards 2025: Unexpected wins

Best Film:

Laapataa Ladies

Kill

Article 370

Street 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank

Shaitaan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Amar Singh Chamkila

In a surprising turn of events, the musical and revolutionary biopic "Amar Singh Chamkila," directed by Imtiaz Ali, won the Best Film award. The film portrayed the life of the legendary Punjabi singer and Imtiaz's unique way of storytelling and powerful performance. In the middle of big production houses for high-budget films, fans were thrilled and happy with the win.

Best Actor:

Sparsh Shrivastava (Laapataa Ladies)

Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Vikrant Massey

Abhishek A. Bachchan (I Want To Talk)

Ajay Devgn (Maidaan)

Vikrant Massey is a well-known actor for his versatile acting skills who came independently, won the Best Actor award for his role in "Sector 36.". This actress's portrayal of a determined police officer in the crime thriller was critically acclaimed. This win came as a big surprise to many fans for actually acknowledging an actor's talent to praise rather than the big banners and star kids.

Best Actress:

Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Kriti Sanon (Do Patti)

Yami Gautam (Article 370)

Katrina Kaif (Merry Christmas)

Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank)

National award-winning actress Kriti Sanon won the best actress award for her recent film 'Do Patti.'. This film is a special one for her, as this film marks her debut as a producer. The story of strong women being there for women dealing with complex relationships and traumas. Fans are super happy to see her win.

Fans' Reactions to IIFA Winners:

IIFA has got a great validation for acknowledging true talent rather than the big banners and star kids on the projects. Fans were least expecting to see the winners, but they are super surprised and happy to have an award function that recognizes true talents and awards the deserving candidates.

