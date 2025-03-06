Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Jigra: 'It Didn't Do Well Because...' explained

Alia Bhatt spoke about her first film's failure as a producer after having a successful acting career for more than a decade. After a long time, this actress spoke about the failure of her film Jigra and her takeaway from this experience. 

Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Jigra: 'It Didn't Do Well Because...' explained MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 11:41 AM IST

Alia Bhatt is one of the most influential and popular Indian actresses who has global fame. This actress recently turned producer and delivered a new-age film with a unique plot titled 'Jigra.'. This film was directed by Vasan Bala and featured Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt. This film was released on 10th October, 2024. Though the promotions of Jigra were well done, the film did not do well at the box office.

Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Jigra's failure:

Recently, Alia Bhatt opened up about the film's failure for the first time. She clearly explained her views on why Jigra didn't do well at the box office and how it impacted her as a producer. 

Alia Bhatt admitted the film's failure and said, "I had a film released last year that didn’t do really well, and that’s given me a new vigor for a new dream to try and do over. It’s something I feel very charged by." She expressed her views on the importance of learning from the experiences and moving forward rather than getting stuck with the failures.

Possible Reasons for the Film's Failure:

Alia Bhatt did not drag the topic much as this actress doesn't get stuck with failures. Vasan Bala, the director of Jigra, mentioned, "It is my responsibility to deliver box office because we are in the business of filmmaking also. This is why I need to analyze. Kuch toh hua hai na (Something has happened, right)? Something has happened where people have stayed away, something that they have not bought, something that they didn’t feel the need to come to the theater."

They have been optimistic about the fact that audiences look for several factors that are different from one another that contributed to the film's performance.

ALSO READ:  Here's why ‘Eat Less, Move More’ might not work for you: 5 fitness tips that works

Despite the failure of her first film as a producer, Alia Bhatt remains optimistic and focused on her upcoming projects. She expressed her thoughts of moving forward, stating, "I’m a very passionate actor, professional, and producer. I’m passionate about that. I have dreams with regard to my work, which I don’t think ever end. I don’t think I’m ever comfortable, and I really like that about my mind."

Alia Bhatt is currently busy with her mom duties, spending time with her daughter Raha, and has been supporting her husband, 'Ranbir Kapoor,' for his upcoming film prep. Alia is also busy with her upcoming projects, including the YRF spy film "Alpha" and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War.". 

ALSO READ:  Bollywood couples who taught us importance, guide to stay friends after break up

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shefali Shah addresses gender pay gap in film industry: Suggests producers to set merit-based system MEG

Shefali Shah addresses gender pay gap in film industry: Suggests producers to set merit-based system

Kannada actress Ranya Rao jailed in Gold smuggling case; Rs 2.5 crore cash seized in Bengaluru house raid vkp

Kannada actress Ranya Rao jailed in Gold smuggling case; Rs 2.5 crore cash seized in Bengaluru house raid

WATCH - Katrina Kaif dances to 'Sasural Genda Phool' at friend's wedding; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Katrina Kaif dances to 'Sasural Genda Phool' at friend's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Avengers: Doomsday: Joe Russo reveals Robert Downey Jr. contributing to backstory and costume ideas NTI

Avengers: Doomsday: Joe Russo reveals Robert Downey Jr. contributing to backstory and costume ideas

Emmy Awards 2025: Live telecast date announced, nominations to be revealed on July 15; Details inside NTI

Emmy Awards 2025: Live telecast date announced, nominations to be revealed on July 15; Details inside

Recent Stories

Why are young employees quitting? What are they preferring now? gcw

Why are young employees quitting? What are they preferring now?

Traveler's paradise: 10 Must-Do things in Kashmir SRI

Traveler’s paradise: 10 Must-Do things in Kashmir

Footall Champions League Round of 16: PSG manager Enrique rues first-leg defeat against Liverpool, calls it unfair HRD

Champions League Round of 16: PSG manager Enrique rues first-leg defeat against Liverpool, calls it 'unfair'

Hyundai Venue price DROPS! You can save up to Rs 45,000 this March - Limited time offer! gcw

Hyundai Venue price DROPS! You can save up to Rs 45,000 this March - Limited time offer!

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan & his Australian counterpart discuss ways to further enhance bilateral defence ties shk

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan & his Australian counterpart discuss ways to further enhance bilateral defence ties

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon