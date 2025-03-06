Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Jigra: 'It Didn't Do Well Because...' explained

Alia Bhatt spoke about her first film's failure as a producer after having a successful acting career for more than a decade. After a long time, this actress spoke about the failure of her film Jigra and her takeaway from this experience.

Alia Bhatt is one of the most influential and popular Indian actresses who has global fame. This actress recently turned producer and delivered a new-age film with a unique plot titled 'Jigra.'. This film was directed by Vasan Bala and featured Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt. This film was released on 10th October, 2024. Though the promotions of Jigra were well done, the film did not do well at the box office.

Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Jigra's failure:

Recently, Alia Bhatt opened up about the film's failure for the first time. She clearly explained her views on why Jigra didn't do well at the box office and how it impacted her as a producer.

Alia Bhatt admitted the film's failure and said, "I had a film released last year that didn’t do really well, and that’s given me a new vigor for a new dream to try and do over. It’s something I feel very charged by." She expressed her views on the importance of learning from the experiences and moving forward rather than getting stuck with the failures.

Possible Reasons for the Film's Failure:

Alia Bhatt did not drag the topic much as this actress doesn't get stuck with failures. Vasan Bala, the director of Jigra, mentioned, "It is my responsibility to deliver box office because we are in the business of filmmaking also. This is why I need to analyze. Kuch toh hua hai na (Something has happened, right)? Something has happened where people have stayed away, something that they have not bought, something that they didn’t feel the need to come to the theater."

They have been optimistic about the fact that audiences look for several factors that are different from one another that contributed to the film's performance.

Despite the failure of her first film as a producer, Alia Bhatt remains optimistic and focused on her upcoming projects. She expressed her thoughts of moving forward, stating, "I’m a very passionate actor, professional, and producer. I’m passionate about that. I have dreams with regard to my work, which I don’t think ever end. I don’t think I’m ever comfortable, and I really like that about my mind."

Alia Bhatt is currently busy with her mom duties, spending time with her daughter Raha, and has been supporting her husband, 'Ranbir Kapoor,' for his upcoming film prep. Alia is also busy with her upcoming projects, including the YRF spy film "Alpha" and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War.".

