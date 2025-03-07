Alia Bhatt hints on baby plans with Ranbir Kapoor: 'We named Raha to go well with her brother's name'

Read Full Article

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most influential power couples in Bollywood. They have always been open and transparent about their personal lives and also left us many lessons to learn and love. In a recent conversation, Alia Bhatt revealed her second baby plans with Ranbir Kapoor and also her equation with her first daughter, Raha. Alia Bhatt also revealed the mystery behind her daughter's name too.

Alia Bhatt's baby plan and choosing Raha's Name:

Alia Bhatt shared a sweet memory from the time they were naming Raha. She said, ''This was when Ranbir and I both, like eager parents, were asking on our family group to give both boys and girls names so we're prepared, so we can zero down on, like, a girl name and a boy name. So, there were multiple boy names and multiple girl names, and, um, we really liked one boy name."

She further explained the story in depth, saying, '"We said, 'Okay, this is a lovely boy named.' I'm not going to reveal that now. We said, Okay, this name is lovely. Now, any more girls? My mother-in-law, Ranbir's mom, suggested, 'What about Raha? It'll go very well with the boy's name as well if you ever have a boy. If you have a boy and a girl, it'll be a really good combination.' Then she suggested a girl and girl combination as well. But Ranbir and I instantly loved Raha. So we had two names, boy and girl, ready.'

ALSO READ: Productivity: 5 Ayurvedic rituals everyone must include in morning routine

Soon after this revelation, Alia also revealed what Raha means, stating, 'It means peace, joy, and bliss, all the things she brings into our lives." Another interesting detail is that this couple named her Raha because this name goes well with her future brother's name, hinting at Alia Bhatt's second baby plans sooner.

Alia Bhatt's equation with Raha:

Alia Bhatt has been busy embracing motherhood and doing her work at a slower pace to balance her personal and professional lives. Alia has been sharing her moments with Raha over interviews for a while now.

Now, another interesting thing came out about Alia and Raha, which made it onto the checklist of many new moms now. Alia said, ''I have been doing this thing where I send Raha emails every month. It is an amalgamation of photos, videos, what happened, and thoughts and feelings. It’s like a live memory book.”

ALSO READ: Women’s Day 2025: Sania Mirza to PV Sindhu; 7 women who inspire in Sports

Latest Videos