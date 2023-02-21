IIFA 2023: Details related to when and where awards be held, Abhishek Bachchan joins Vicky Kaushal as co-host

The International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) Weekend and Awards returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on the 26th and 27th of May 2023.

The highly awaited two-day celebration full of Bollywood celebrity performances, with a dose of entertainment, comedy, and much more, will mark the 23rd Edition of the event and is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities, and nations, creating everyone's dream of "One People. One World."

ALSO READ: Hera Pheri 3: Interesting facts about Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal's comedy film

Speaking about the same, Vicky Kaushal said, "I feel hugely privileged. My journey with IIFA goes back by seven years to my first film, Masaan, when I won the Best Debut Award. Followed by Best Supporting Actor for Sanju and Best Actor for Sardar Udham last year. I can not wait to take centre stage as IIFA Awards host alongside Abhishek Bachchan."

Abhishek Bachchan said, "I am ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd Edition of IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me. It gives me immense pleasure to celebrate the best of the extraordinary range that Indian cinema has to offer. With the gigantic global fan following of IIFA, it is an annual pilgrimage and an absolute honor to entertain and meet the fans there and connect with them globally. I am so looking forward to hosting the IIFA Awards. See you all there!."

The annual event raises a toast to the best talents in Indian cinema. IIFA has always been about an amalgamation of celebrities, film enthusiasts, and fans from different parts of the world under one global umbrella. The IIFA magic will amplify the masala and entertainment factor with LIVE performances by other Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, and Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: How Kombucha is a healthy alternative to sugary beverages