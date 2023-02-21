Hera Pheri 3: Interesting facts about Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal starrer comedy caper film

While the shooting schedule of the much-awaited comedy film Hera Pheri 3 has officially commenced today at the Empire Studios in Mumbai. We look at some interesting facts about the highly awaited comedy sequel.

On seeing the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala together for Hera Pheri 3, the staff at Empire Studio had got emotionally overwhelmed. They all could not control their excitement in the last week.

After knowing that Akshay Kumar is officially on board for Hera Pheri 3, exciting news for film fanatics is finally here. The shooting of Hera Pheri 3 started today at the Empire Studios in Mumbai with the 'OG' trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

While fans are thrilled about the original cast returning to the franchise, these are the intriguing facts about the much-awaited film Hera Pheri 3:

1. The original OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are reuniting for the third installment in the Hera Pheri franchise after sixteen years.

2. Last November 2022, Akshay Kumar officially announced that he was exiting the sequel due to script issues. Then all Indian cinema fans expressed anger and demanded that without Akshay, there could be no Hera Pheri 3. They revealed the refusal to accept Kartik Aaryan as the new lead. Then again, the conversations started between Firoz Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar. Then Akshay Kumar came back on board last week as the main lead.

3. Hera Pheri is among the most iconic franchises of Indian Cinema today. Raju, Shyam, and Baburao are the main aspects of pop culture. The iconic dialogues and even character mannerisms got so deeply imprinted in the hearts of fans and ardent film fanatics that Hera Pheri struck the right chord in all aspects.

4. A source in his quote to a leading entertainment portal revealed, "The original Hera Pheri gang reunites to take this cult franchise forward. While ample meetings about the script have happened over the last few months, the team is now confident that Hera Pheri 3 will do complete justice to all the hype and anticipation around part 3 of Hera Pheri. Firoz Nadiadwala and the actors Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel are all happy and much excited with positivity to return on the set as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao."

5. Apart from the original Hera Pheri trio, Hera Pheri 3 will have several acclaimed actors in the comic space. Many more details on the entire ensemble of the biggest comic franchise of India will get disclosed in the coming few days.

