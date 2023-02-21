Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hera Pheri 3: Interesting facts about Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal starrer comedy caper film

    While the shooting schedule of the much-awaited comedy film Hera Pheri 3 has officially commenced today at the Empire Studios in Mumbai. We look at some interesting facts about the highly awaited comedy sequel.

    Hera Pheri 3: Interesting facts about Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal starrer comedy caper film vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    On seeing the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala together for Hera Pheri 3, the staff at Empire Studio had got emotionally overwhelmed. They all could not control their excitement in the last week. 

    After knowing that Akshay Kumar is officially on board for Hera Pheri 3, exciting news for film fanatics is finally here. The shooting of Hera Pheri 3 started today at the Empire Studios in Mumbai with the 'OG' trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

    ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar to essay iconic role of Raju in awaited 'Hera Pheri 3' alongside Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty

    While fans are thrilled about the original cast returning to the franchise, these are the intriguing facts about the much-awaited film Hera Pheri 3:

    1. The original OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are reuniting for the third installment in the Hera Pheri franchise after sixteen years.

    2. Last November 2022, Akshay Kumar officially announced that he was exiting the sequel due to script issues. Then all Indian cinema fans expressed anger and demanded that without Akshay, there could be no Hera Pheri 3. They revealed the refusal to accept Kartik Aaryan as the new lead. Then again, the conversations started between Firoz Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar. Then Akshay Kumar came back on board last week as the main lead.

    3. Hera Pheri is among the most iconic franchises of Indian Cinema today. Raju, Shyam, and Baburao are the main aspects of pop culture. The iconic dialogues and even character mannerisms got so deeply imprinted in the hearts of fans and ardent film fanatics that Hera Pheri struck the right chord in all aspects.

    4. A source in his quote to a leading entertainment portal revealed, "The original Hera Pheri gang reunites to take this cult franchise forward. While ample meetings about the script have happened over the last few months, the team is now confident that Hera Pheri 3 will do complete justice to all the hype and anticipation around part 3 of Hera Pheri. Firoz Nadiadwala and the actors Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel are all happy and much excited with positivity to return on the set as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao."

    5. Apart from the original Hera Pheri trio, Hera Pheri 3 will have several acclaimed actors in the comic space. Many more details on the entire ensemble of the biggest comic franchise of India will get disclosed in the coming few days.

    ALSO READ: 'Bhai ka lunges ka naya variation hai': Fans roast Salman Khan's shabby dance moves in 'Naiyo Lagda'

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranveer Singh gets trolled for showing off his rap skills in NBA locker room netizens say STOP embarrassing RBA

    Ranveer Singh gets trolled for showing off his rap skills in NBA locker room netizens say STOP embarrassing

    Abhishek Nigam breaks silence on if he called Sheezan Khan family after coming on board in Ali Baba vma

    Abhishek Nigam breaks silence on if he called Sheezan Khan family after coming on board in Ali Baba

    Is Rajinikanth in Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Rajinikanth in Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2? Here's what we know

    Shah Rukh Khan posted video of DU Professors dancing to Jhoome Jo, fans hail, 'Pathaan craze taking over' vma

    Shah Rukh Khan posted video of DU Professors dancing to Jhoome Jo, fans hail, 'Pathaan craze taking over'

    Sonu Nigam Attacked: MLA Phaterpekar's daughter officially apologizes to the singer vma

    Sonu Nigam Attacked: MLA Phaterpekar's daughter officially apologizes to the singer

    Recent Stories

    Realme GT3 battery can reach full charge in just 9 minutes 30 seconds watch video gcw

    Realme GT3 battery can reach full charge in just 9 minutes, 30 seconds | Watch video

    Newborn declared dead at Delhi hospital, found alive just before burial; continues to be critical - adt

    Newborn declared dead at Delhi hospital, found alive just before burial; continues to be critical

    Excellent coordination made India among first few medical teams to reach Turkey: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande AJR

    Excellent coordination made India among first few medical teams to reach Turkey: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

    football Champions League: Fans irked after Liverpool supporters set off fireworks outside Real Madrid's hotel at 2 am snt

    Champions League: Fans irked after Liverpool supporters set off fireworks outside Real Madrid's hotel at 2 am

    Ranveer Singh gets trolled for showing off his rap skills in NBA locker room netizens say STOP embarrassing RBA

    Ranveer Singh gets trolled for showing off his rap skills in NBA locker room netizens say STOP embarrassing

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon