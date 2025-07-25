Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan passed away at 71 after a cardiac arrest at his Clearwater Beach home. While authorities have ruled out foul play, the official cause of death is pending as the investigation continues.

Clearwater Police in Florida have released a detailed timeline regarding the events that unfolded during the final hours of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. The emergency response began just before 10 a.m., when authorities received a 911 call from Hogan’s Clearwater Beach residence. The call described a serious medical situation, specifically a cardiac arrest. Medical personnel provided initial treatment at his home before transporting him to Morton Plant Hospital. Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 11:15 a.m. Investigators confirmed that there were no indications of foul play, but the official cause of death has yet to be formally announced. The ongoing probe remains standard practice for such incidents, and details about the exact nature of his medical emergency have not been disclosed to the public.

Public Tributes and Political Influence

In the wake of Hogan’s death at 71, tributes poured in from across the sports and entertainment worlds. Notably, former President Donald Trump remembered Hogan as both a personal friend and a cultural giant. Hogan gave unwavering support for the MAGA movement and Trump recalled his electrifying presence at the Republican National Convention (RNC), where his speech was cited as a highlight of the event. Trump extended his condolences to Hogan's wife, Sky, and family, recognizing the wrestler’s impact on fans worldwide and his outsized influence on popular culture.

"We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster.' Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Hogan’s Political Endorsements and RNC Appearance

Hulk Hogan’s political engagement became especially visible during the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. There, he made a dramatic endorsement for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, famously tearing off his shirt on stage to reveal a “Trump/Vance” tank top underneath. Addressing delegates, Hogan voiced his concerns about recent events in the country, in particular the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, which motivated him to speak out. He declared, “Let Trumpmania run wild, brother!” solidifying his status as a high-profile Trump supporter.

Evolution of Hogan’s Political Stance

Earlier in his public life, Hogan had openly supported Barack Obama, including during Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. However, their relationship soured in 2011 after Obama used Hogan’s entrance music, “Real American,” at a White House Correspondents’ Dinner without prior permission. In interviews following the incident, Hogan acknowledged his growing disappointment, stating that he had initially believed in Obama’s promises, but eventually became disillusioned. In subsequent years, Hogan’s support shifted toward Republican candidates, reflecting his evolving political views.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities maintain that the investigation into Hogan’s death is ongoing, with police urging both the media and the public to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult period.