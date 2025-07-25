Wrestler Hulk Hogan, 71, married yoga instructor Sky Daily, 46, in a private ceremony in Clearwater, Florida, in September 2023. They met in 2022, got engaged in July 2023, and share interests in fitness and faith

WWE icon Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, married Sky Daily in a quiet ceremony in Clearwater, Florida, in September 2023. The wedding took place at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church and was an intimate affair attended only by close family members. Sky, 46, looked radiant in a glamorous white outfit paired with sparkling jewelry, while Hogan, 71, wore a classic black suit along with his signature black bandana.

The couple’s journey began in 2022 when they met at a bar. Hogan reportedly sent drinks to a group of Sky’s friends and inquired about “the blonde” among them. Encouraged by a friend to reach out to her, he made contact, and a romantic connection quickly developed. Their relationship blossomed, leading to a proposal in July 2023 at a Tampa restaurant. Hogan later shared that he was nervous during the moment, but relieved and thrilled when Sky accepted.

Despite a notable 25-year age difference, their shared interests—especially in fitness and faith—have formed the foundation of a strong relationship. At the wedding, both Hogan’s son Nick and Sky’s three children were present, further underscoring the couple’s desire to blend their families in harmony.

Spiritual Milestones and Public Tensions

While their marriage has drawn public interest, recent developments in Hogan’s personal life have stirred controversy. Tensions surfaced when Hogan’s ex-wife, Linda, posted a tearful video on Instagram, expressing sorrow over what she described as a fractured family. She lamented that Hogan no longer keeps in touch with many friends from their earlier life together.

Shortly afterward, Hogan and Sky released a now-deleted video in which they were seen laughing and eating popcorn. The timing led many fans to believe the video was a veiled response to Linda’s emotional post, possibly teasing a new reality project or television show.

Despite the media buzz, Hogan and Sky have maintained a focus on their spiritual path. In December 2023, they were baptized together at the same church where they wed. Hogan later described the experience on Instagram as one of the best days of his life.

Sky Daily: Life Away from the Spotlight

Sky Daily, born on July 17, 1978, is a yoga instructor and mother of three. Known for her commitment to health and personal growth, she keeps her children away from public scrutiny. On her private Instagram account, she emphasizes her dedication to self-improvement and family values. Alongside her yoga practice, she also offers support to small businesses.

The couple currently resides in Hogan’s $7 million beachfront home in Clearwater, where they enjoy an active lifestyle filled with beach outings and fitness routines. Despite past controversies in Hogan’s life—including a widely publicized sex tape scandal and two previous divorces—he appears to have found peace and joy in his life with Sky.

