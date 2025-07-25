Four Top AEW and WWE Superstars Reveal Why They Absolutely Hated Hulk Hogan
Discover the reasons behind why four leading AEW and WWE stars have taken a firm stance against Hulk Hogan.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Becky Lynch Rejects “Becky Hogan” Comparisons
Becky Lynch has grown tired of fans calling her “Becky Hogan.” After returning from a break and winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship for a day, she turned heel against Lyra Valkyria.
In a Raw Recap, she expressed her frustration: “These people go around and compare me to the scummiest person on earth. After everything I've done for them, I'm the bad guy? I broke through glass ceilings. I changed the game.”
Seth Rollins Criticizes Hogan’s Past
In multiple interviews, including one on WFAN’s Outta Pocket podcast, Seth Rollins revealed his deep disapproval of Hogan’s past remarks. Although Rollins once admired Hogan as a child, he now distances himself from the legend due to unresolved issues stemming from Hogan’s racial slur scandal.
Rollins stated: “If you don’t feel like you want to make that progress in your life… then that’s just not the kind of person I want to associate with.”
Rollins’ comments show that past controversies continue to leave a lasting impact on the perception of Hogan.
Shelton Benjamin Deems Hogan’s Apology Insincere
Shelton Benjamin recently took to Twitter to condemn Hogan’s attempted “apology.” After Hogan mistakenly referred to him as “Benjamin Shelton,”
Benjamin made his stance clear: “Message to @HulkHogan. You lost me forever with your ‘don’t get caught’ … or as you would call it, ‘apology’ speech. Please do me a favor.”
For Benjamin, Hogan’s apology felt more like a tactic rather than remorse, and he had no interest in a reconciliation.
MVP Labels Hogan a “Pathological Lying Piece of Human Excrement”
MVP didn’t mince his words when he critiqued Hogan, especially in light of Hogan’s controversial remarks about wrestling legends after his 2012 return. Citing Hogan’s past, including the fallout from his racial slur controversy.
MVP bluntly stated: “Pathological lying piece of human excrement.”
MVP’s harsh words show a deep-seated disdain for Hogan and reflect the sentiment shared by several top stars who feel Hogan’s reputation is irreparably tarnished.