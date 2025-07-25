Image Credit : Getty

Becky Lynch has grown tired of fans calling her “Becky Hogan.” After returning from a break and winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship for a day, she turned heel against Lyra Valkyria.

In a Raw Recap, she expressed her frustration: “These people go around and compare me to the scummiest person on earth. After everything I've done for them, I'm the bad guy? I broke through glass ceilings. I changed the game.”