Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's luxury car hit by BEST bus in Mumbai

Read Full Article

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s luxury car was involved in a minor accident after a BEST bus rammed into it in Juhu, Mumbai, on March 26, 2025. While the incident briefly caused chaos on the road, no injuries or major damage were reported.

According to a BollywoodShaadis.com report, a paparazzo’s Instagram page shared a video of the accident, showing the moment Aishwarya’s car was hit by the large red bus. The mishap led to her bodyguards stepping out to assess the situation, as bystanders gathered at the scene. After a quick inspection, the car drove off without any further disruption.

A report in Republic World highlighted that all of Aishwarya’s vehicles bear the distinctive number ‘5050’ on their license plates, making them easily recognizable. This detail helped paparazzi identify her luxury ride after the incident.

Eyewitnesses stated that the actress was not seen inside or near the car when the accident took place. Instead, her driver stepped out to check for damages before both vehicles resumed their journey.

As the video of the incident surfaced on social media, fans flooded the comments section, expressing concerns over Aishwarya’s safety. Many were relieved that no harm was caused to the actress or her vehicle.

Latest Videos