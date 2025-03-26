user
Amy Pascal, David Heyman to produce next James Bond movie; Read on

Amazon MGM has announced that Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the next James Bond film, marking a historic shift as the first movie outside the Broccoli family's control

Amazon MGM has officially announced that Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the next James Bond film, marking a major change in the franchise’s production history. This will be the first Bond movie not overseen by the Broccoli family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007)

Pascal, recognized for her work on the Spider-Man franchise, and Heyman, the producer behind Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, will lead the project under their respective production companies, Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films. Their involvement follows a significant agreement between Amazon MGM and long-time Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who have managed the franchise since the 1960s.

Courtenay Valenti, head of film at Amazon MGM Studios, expressed strong support for the new producers, highlighting their extensive experience with major franchises. She stated that every creative decision regarding James Bond was being made with great responsibility, acknowledging the legacy that Broccoli and Wilson had built. Valenti also described Pascal and Heyman as two of the most accomplished and respected producers in the industry.

In a joint statement, Pascal and Heyman emphasized their deep respect for the franchise’s history and their dedication to maintaining its success. They noted that James Bond remains one of cinema’s most iconic characters and expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to continue the legacy established by Broccoli and Wilson. They also conveyed their excitement about keeping the spirit of Bond alive as the character embarks on a new adventure.

While Amazon MGM has yet to provide additional details about the upcoming film, speculation continues regarding who will succeed Daniel Craig in the role of the legendary spy.

